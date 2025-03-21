Will County police find 33 pounds of meth/cocaine, heroin and 14 guns in Lockport home

A Lockport man faces multiple drug and weapons charges after Will County police found large amounts of meth/cocaine, heroin and several firearms, including three AR-15 assault rifles, inside his home.

Denzel S. Hawthorne, 28, was arrested Tuesday after deputies from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Gang Suppression Unit, Warrants Unit, and Drug Interdiction Unit, along with members of the Frankfort Police Department and federal agents, executed several search warrants on Hawthorne’s two Lockport residences - 590 Rosanne Lane and in the 16500 block of Basil Court, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The warrants were the result of a several month long investigation.

At around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Hawthorne was seen by deputies leaving the apartment complex on Rosanne Lane, when deputies announced themselves, according to the sheriff’s office. After a brief foot pursuit, Hawthorne was taken to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Will County sheriff's deputies found 14 firearms including three AR-15 assault rifles, various calibers of ammunition and numerous firearm magazines, including several with high capacity, while executing a search warrant on a home in the 16500 block of Basil Court in Lockport on Tuesday, March 19, 2025. (Photo provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

Hawthorne resisted deputies and repeatedly reached towards his waist, and after a struggle, he was handcuffed and taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. A body search revealed two baggies containing crack cocaine, three baggies of heroin, a large amount of money and two cell phones, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then simultaneously executed the search warrants for the apartment at 590 Rosanne Lane and the residence on Basil Court.

After announcing themselves and knocking several times with no response, deputies breached the door at the Rosanne Lane apartment and located an individual inside, according to the sheriff’s office. The person was questioned and released without charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inside the Rosanne Lane apartment, deputies found a digital scale, money, cocaine, methamphetamine, and numerous other pills and substances believed to be illegal narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office. Police also seized a 2020 Infinity SUV from the 590 Rosanne Lane address.

Deputies used a ram to enter the door of the Basil Court residence, and no one was found to be in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Items located inside the home and seized for evidence, included: more than 15,000 grams (approximately 33 pounds) of meth/cocaine, heroin, 14 firearms including three AR-15 assault rifles –one listed as stolen – various calibers of ammunition, numerous firearm magazines (several with high capacity), multiple identification cards for Hawthorne, and a large amount of U.S. currency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hawthorne was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he was held on charges of possession with intent to deliver over 900 grams of cocaine; possession with intent to deliver over 100 grams of heroin; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; illegal possession of a firearm/revoked FOID card; and resisting a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

This investigation remains active and ongoing