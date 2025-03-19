Will County forest district names new executive director

Will County Forest Preserve Deputy Director Tracy Chapman will replace Executive Director Ralph Schultz when he retires in May 2025. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Board of Commissioners has chosen the district’s next executive director.

The board voted unanimously on March 13 to promote Tracy Chapman of Shorewood, who currently serves as the forest preserve district’s deputy director, to the post that will be vacated when current Executive Director Ralph Schultz retires in May.

“I am honored to have received the appointment for the incoming executive director,” Chapman stated in a news release from the forest preserve district. “My main focus is teamwork and working with staff to achieve forest preserve goals while serving the public. Together we will focus on planned capital improvement projects, preservation and opportunities to promote inclusive recreation.”

Schultz, a Plainfield resident, has been with the forest preserve district for 32 years. He previously served as director of planning and operations and as a landscape architect for the district, according to the forest preserve district.

Chapman has been with the district for more than 20 years. She was hired as a police officer in 2004 and became part of the district’s K-9 unit in 2005, according to the forest preserve district. In 2009, she was promoted to lieutenant, and she was named chief of police in 2016.

Since being named deputy director and public safety administrator in 2021, Chapman has overseen the district’s conservation, operations and police departments, according to the district.

“Ralph is leaving big shoes to fill, but I am confident that he will remain involved and available. I am excited about this next role and working with my team to achieve our goals,” Chapman stated.

She has been working with Schultz, department directors and taking classes and attending conferences to prepare for her new role as director, she said.

Schultz praised Chapman’s skills and experience.

“I can’t think of a person better prepared to lead the Forest Preserve District of Will County at this time than Tracy,” he stated in the release.

Chapman’s commitment to the forest preserve’s programs, initiatives and purpose is “unparalleled. I trust that Tracy will work effectively with our Board of Commissioners and lead the staff toward continued success. Together, they will work to serve our residents and advance our ongoing effort to bring people and nature together,” Schultz said.