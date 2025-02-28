Joliet Junior College culinary alumni reach Michelin star heights

In action is a 2023 student competition team in a practice session in the Joliet Junior College culinary arts program's training kitchens at City Center Campus. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

The passion and drive shown by eight graduates of the famed culinary arts program at Joliet Junior College helped transport five Chicago restaurants into lofty Michelin territory.

Closer to home, fans of the school’s Wandering Feast can purchase tickets beginning at noon March 3.

Just before winter break, the Michelin Guide announced the latest restaurants to receive stars or make its Bib Gourmand list for 2024.

One star went to each of the following Chicago restaurants; here are the alumni on their teams and the year they completed their studies:

Jonathan Dockter of Joliet (2012) is culinary director at Boka, and Kyle Cottle of Minooka (2011) is chef de cuisine at Sepia. Moody Tongue, home to four alumni, is the only craft brewery restaurant in the world to receive a star. James Bingham of Homer Glen (2009) is executive chef, with Tony Kozlowski of Plainfield (2012), pastry chef; Alexis Ramos of Joliet (2020), chef de partie and also adjunct faculty member at JJC and culinary competition assistant coach; and Josh Quade of Lockport (2019), culinary team member.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards went to Mi Tocaya Antojeria, where Diana Dávila of Homer Glen (2002) is owner and executive chef, and to Longman & Eagle, where Brian Motyka of Lemont (2011) is executive chef. Michelin notes that Bib Gourmand spotlights great food offered at an incredible value.

“How proud we are to see them … recognized by [industry] leaders," said Michael McGreal, who has chaired the JJC culinary arts department for 27 years, starting two years after joining the faculty.

Chef Michael McGreal looks over a student’s ice sculpture at the Joliet Junior College City Center Campus on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

His own chef’s journey began while he pursued another career path at Northern Illinois University, and helped cover costs by taking a job in NIU’s food service, discovering the satisfaction of working with his hands alongside an “incredible staff.”

“Everything was homemade,” McGreal said. “[It was] mostly women who ran the kitchens – people who did everything from scratch. They taught me and mentored me."

At JJC, he returns the favor.

In 2023, then first-year student Caitlyn Drzyzga won first place and the title of American Culinary Federation 2023 Top Student Chef in America. Her JJC head coach was Chef Paul Bringas in tandem with Moody Tongue’s Alexis Ramos, who competed himself while a student and currently, along with Bringas, is preparing students for regionals in March.

Drzyzga recently took gold medals in an ACF professional chef competition: winning the hot food/savory category and the professional pastry category on back-to-back days.

When James Beard-recognized chef and restaurateur Paul Virant asked McGreal if he had a rock star he could recommend for employment, McGreal knew just whom to suggest and Drzyzga joins Virant’s latest enterprise, Petite Vie brasserie in Western Springs. Virant is a JJC advisory board member.

Ramos recalls his draw to the kitchen at a young age as he watched his mother cook and relish the process like a hobby.

“I was always around Mexican food,” he said. “I’m Hispanic. Smelling the flavors and watching my mom in the kitchen. That grew on me over time. I always had a passion for cooking, [but] wasn’t sure if that was the right field to go into as a career.”

He remembers walking into the JJC culinary building – “beautiful and brand new” – encountering friendly chefs and students. Hearing what the faculty chefs had accomplished professionally fascinated him, and he knew: “I had picked the right career path for myself.”

Joliet Junior College Culinary Arts jacket hangs in the lobby of the City Center Campus. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

He has been part of the Moody Tongue team for three years – handling everything from helping turn stocks into sauces to fabricating proteins such as chicken and fish, performing knife cuts, offering his assistance and making sure everyone on the team is fed at a staff meal.

“My tasks vary day to day,” Ramos said. “Once service actually starts, … I am plating a lot.

“The menu is always changing … always evolving," he said, praising Bingham’s talents and expertise as executive chef. “It’s good to see the type of level a JJC student can reach.”

The culinary arts program is in the six-story City Center Campus building in downtown Joliet, boasting five stories of kitchens at 235 N. Chicago St.

The Joliet Junior College City Center Campus building, 235 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

“Every single floor is amazing – state-of-the-art kitchens,“ McGreal said, calling them among the nicest in the U.S. ”We want to teach the perfect way."

The kitchens were designed for students to be independent learners, each with responsibility for their own stove, pots, pans and refrigerator – becoming clean-as-you-go culinarians.

Tasting opportunities

The building is home to two restaurants operated by students as class time: Thrive and Saveur.

Saveur offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Thrive serves lunch on Wednesday and dinner from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday, with evening reservations a must for the popular destination.

And tickets go on sale soon for the Wandering Feast returning March 27. The 300 tickets typically sell out in three hours, McGreal said of the fundraiser that supports scholarships and equipment purchases for the culinary program.

Guests explore four stories of kitchens, where student chefs are front and center, happy to interact and discuss their hors d’oeuvres and dessert creations, offered with craft beer and wine.

In action is a 2023 student competition team in a practice session in the Joliet Junior College culinary arts program's training kitchens at City Center Campus. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

“You’re talking right to the young chef student,” McGreal said. “This is their chance to shine. … You see that love of what you do.“

Bingham reflects on JJC’s impact on his career, citing faculty Chef Tim Bucci as particularly influential in shaping his culinary journey. Bucci, a JJC alumnus, is one of the few U.S. chefs to hold the ACF title of certified master chef.

“Additionally, participating in the competition team honed my skills, emphasizing precision and speed,” Bingham said in an email. “Joliet Junior College’s culinary arts program provided me with the fundamental skills and organizational techniques that have been crucial to my success. It laid the groundwork for my creativity in the kitchen.”

The JJC program has had nationwide influence, including McGreal being part of the White House “Let’s Move!” initiative. He continues to work with its “Chefs Move to Schools” program to promote healthy eating habits among students.

Founded in 1969, the JJC culinary program draws a variety of enrollees, ranging from typical students to retirees who always wanted to attend culinary school to a mother and daughter preparing to launch a catering company, McGreal said.

“The faculty really cares so much for the students,” McGreal said. “You’re part of our family the minute you come in the doorway.”

Since last year, the department has offered a working study abroad program of six months to a year in Ireland’s County Cork, coordinated with the Irish consulate.

In contrast to other countries, the U.S. is fortunate to be the home of global cuisines, where aspiring chefs learn so many methods – world techniques, not just regional ones, McGreal said.

A chef’s dedication to food makes up for working weekends, nights and long hours, he said.

Both he and Ramos said the television show “The Bear” depicts it accurately despite some dramatization.

“It becomes an addiction for most chefs to be able to watch that show,” McGreal said. “The passion and the anxiety and the drive they show – that is so true."

For details on the Wandering Feast, visit jjc.edu/choose-your-path/culinary-hospitality-tourism/culinary-arts/culinary-arts-events.

“It’s been 29 years of joy … to see students going through the program and learning and feeling valued and going into the industry and doing great things for themselves," McGreal said. “It’s rewarding for all of the faculty.”