Plainfield Township Muslim child struggled during fatal knife attack, doctor says

A photo of Wadee Alfayoumi sits in the gym at a vigil for him at Prairie Activity and Recreation Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middend)

A forensic pathologist testified in Will County court Thursday that a 6-year-old child had defensive wounds when he was stabbed 26 times in what prosecutors called an anti-Muslim hate crime.

Dr. Valerie Arangelovich was the latest witness called by prosecutors in their case against former Plainfield Township landlord Joseph Czuba, 73, who is charged with the first-degree murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi.

Czuba is also charged with the attempted murder of Wadee’s mother, Hanan Shaheen, 33, who suffered stab wounds as well during the Oct. 14, 2023 attack at Czuba’s residence.

Wadee and Shaheen were tenants of Czuba.

Arangelovich told a Will County jury that Wadee had multiple cuts on one of his hands and forearms that were indicative of defensive wounds.

She said defensive wounds are a “protective mechanism” victims try to “incorporate in their struggle.”

Arangeloch testified about finding a ScubaPro knife still inside Wadee’s body, which was removed and given to investigators. The blade of the knife measured seven inches.

The jury was not shown photographs from Wadee’s autopsy. Instead, Arangelovich told the jury of the documentation of each of Wadee’s stab wounds.

Many of the stab wounds were deep enough that they cut into muscle tissue and organs, according to Arangelovich’s testimony.

Arangelovich said Wadee’s heart was “stabbed multiple times.”

During the trial this week, jury heard testimony from Will County sheriff’s deputies about finding Czuba with a ScubaPro sheath and belt.

The trial of Czuba is expected to continue for the rest of the week.