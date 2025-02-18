Plainfield man charged with having child sexual abuse images

A Plainfield man has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse images on his phone.

Members of the Plainfield Police Department, assisted by the FBI Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, on Friday executed a search warrant on a Plainfield home and discovered child sexual abuse images downloaded on the cell phone registered to Brandon A. Barrera, according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

Barrera was placed under arrest and taken to the Plainfield Police Department, where he was processed and charged with possession of child sexual abuse images, Plainfield police said.

He was later transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Additionally, other items identified in the search warrant capable of containing child sexual abuse images were seized and will be analyzed, Plainfield police said.

Barrera’s arrest was the result of a “lengthy and thorough investigation” lasting about four months, Plainfield police said.

The Plainfield Police Department received a Cyber Tipline report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in October 2024, police said.