Coal City, Joliet Catholic highlight Herald-News area state boys wrestling qualifiers

Maddox Garbis of Plainfield North is one of 73 area wrestlers to qualify for the state finals at University of Illinois' State Farm Center. (Gary Middendorf)

A total of 73 wrestlers from The Herald-News coverage area will be competing this weekend in the boys individual wrestling finals at University of Illinois' State Farm Arena.

CLASS 3A

There are 35 wrestlers from The Herald-News area competing at the state finals in Class 3A. One of the most accomplished is Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis, who won the Joliet Central Sectional championship at 106 and has more than 150 wins in his career.

“I am feeling good,” Garbis said after his sectional title. “I’m peaking at the right time, getting ready for state. Nutrition is a big key. I watch what I eat and make sure nothing bad goes in the body.

“It will take consistency and keeping my nutrition at its peak to win a state championship.”

Lockport junior Isaac Zimmerman, one of six Porters to qualify for the state finals, won the Joliet Central Sectional title at 126, right before his brother, Liam, won the sectional title at 132.

“It feels great. This was my entire goal, getting to state,” Isaac Zimmerman said. “Now I have won the sectionals and that’s awesome. I won frosh-soph last year and got second the year before, but getting here on the varsity is awesome.

“With Liam, getting back-to-back bids is awesome. Our coaching staff is great and they are very supportive, too. Once I get to state, I have to stay smart and wrestle smart, not do anything dumb.”

Also claiming a sectional title for the Porters was 150-pound junior Justin Wardlow, who finished second in the state at 120 in his freshman season and at 138 last season. The 150-pound bracket could come down to an all Herald-News area final as Joliet West’s Carson Weber also qualified and is on the other side of the bracket as Wardlow. Wardlow beat Weber, who placed third last year at 144, for both the regional and sectional championships this season.

Joliet Catholic has the most area qualifiers in Class 3A with nine, including 126-pounder Jason Hampton, who took second at 120 last season.

“We have been able to handle adversity no matter how it comes at us,” JCA coach Ryan Cumbee said. “We have been dealing with injuries and sicknesses all year. I think we performed well and I am proud of the guys.

“We kept things loose during the day and let these guys know that this is what we do and this is what our schedule is about. We’re very happy with the way we are wrestling. The goal is to bring home state championships. The key is trusting your training and taking things one match at a time and one minute at a time.”

Joliet Catholic’s Jason Hampton (top) is one of nine Class 2A state qualifiers for the Hilltoppers. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Wrestlers competing in the Class 3A finals are:

Bolingbrook: Tommy McDermott (165).

Lincoln-Way East: Tyson Zvonar (132); Brayden Mortell (138); Kaidge Richardson (144); Jackson Zaeske (175); Colton Zvonar (190); Gage LeDere (285).

Joliet Catholic: Maddux Tindal (120); Jason Hampton (126); Dawson Mack (138); Elias Gonzalez (144); Nolan Vogel (150); Vince Tindal (157); Luke Hamiti (165); Isaac Clauson (175); Nico Ronchetti (190).

Joliet Central: Charles Walker (215).

Joliet West: Adrian Hernandez (132); Carson Weber (150).

Lockport: Anthony Sutton (113), Isaac Zimmerman (126), Liam Zimmerman (132); Justin Wardlow (150); Jaedon Calderon (157); Chris Miller (165).

Minooka: Robbie Murphy (285).

Lincoln-Way Central: Jadon Zimmer (138); Jalen Byrd (165).

Lincoln-Way West: Brady Glynn (113); Max Munn (120); Jack Strezo (144); Nate Elstner (215); Brandon Bavirsha (285).

Plainfield North: Maddox Garbis (106); Aiden Durell (126).

CLASS 2A

Providence was once the undisputed king of Herald-News area wrestling. After a bit of a lull, the Celtics appear to be on their way back to the top, as evidenced by qualifying nine wrestlers for the Class 2A finals. Six of the nine qualifiers are freshmen, including 150-pounder Justus Heeg, who enters the finals with a record of 41-3.

Morris's Paxton Valentine (right) is one of three Morris wrestlers to qualify for the Class 2A state finals. (Scott Anderson)

Wrestlers competing in the Class 2A finals are:

Lemont: Cory Zator (132); Judah Heeg (190).

Morris: Paxton Valentine (113); Brock Claypool (126); Carter Skoff (144).

Providence: Christian Corcoran (106); Nathan Ortiz (113); Lucas Forsythe (126); Tommy Banas (132); Luke Banas (138); Justus Heeg (150); Jasper Harper (157); Declan Dircks (175), Mike Sisk (285).

CLASS 1A

Coal City has been one of the top teams in the state for the better part of the last decade, and the Coalers showed why by sending 13 of their 14 wrestlers to the Class 1A finals. Included is defending 165-pound state champion Landin Benson, who qualified this year at 175.

Coal City's Landin Benson (right), the defending Class 1A 165-pound champion, qualified at 175 this year and is one of 13 Coalers to reach the Class 1A state finals. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Wrestlers competing in the Class 1A finals are:

Reed-Custer: Colton Drinkwine (106); Cole Harris (113); Kaaden Wood (120); Jeremy Eggleston (138); Dominic Alaimo (215).

Coal City: Jason Piatak (106); Owen Peterson (113); Culan Lindemuth (120); Cooper Morris (126); Luke Munsterman (132); Brody Widlowski (138); Aidan Kenney (144); Noah Houston (150); Mason Garner (157); Brock Finch (165); Landin Benson (175); Cade Poyner (190); John Keigher (215).

Dwight: Dylan Crouch (150); Gavin Bafia (175).

Seneca: Raiden Terry (106); Nick Grant (165); Jeremy Gagnon (285).

Wilmington: Logan Van Duyne (190).