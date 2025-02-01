Joliet’s MorningStar Mission to host mother-daughter breakfast fundraiser

MorningStar Mission will hold a fundraiser breakfast in the Jacob Henry Mansion’s Victorian Ballroom in Joliet.
The event, slated for 9 to 11 a.m. March 15, is designed for mothers and daughters – and the other important ladies in your life – to gather, connect and enjoy a breakfast buffet featuring the mansion’s famous sweet sugar waffles, according to a news release from MorningStar.
Moms will get a complimentary mimosa, according to the release.
Attendees are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, robe and slippers.
“Wake up and come as you are – comfy, cozy and ready for a morning filled with great food and even better company, all while supporting the life-changing work of MorningStar Mission,” according to the release.
The Jacob Henry Mansion is located at 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children ages 10 and younger.
Buy tickets online at morningstarmission.org by clicking on the “Events” tab.