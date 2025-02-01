Joliet’s MorningStar Mission to host mother-daughter breakfast fundraiser

Jacob Henry Mansion, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet, as seen in February 2023. The mansion will be the location for the MorningStar Mission's fundraiser breakfast on March 15, 2025. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

MorningStar Mission will hold a fundraiser breakfast in the Jacob Henry Mansion’s Victorian Ballroom in Joliet.

The event, slated for 9 to 11 a.m. March 15, is designed for mothers and daughters – and the other important ladies in your life – to gather, connect and enjoy a breakfast buffet featuring the mansion’s famous sweet sugar waffles, according to a news release from MorningStar.

Moms will get a complimentary mimosa, according to the release.

Attendees are invited to wear their favorite pajamas, robe and slippers.

“Wake up and come as you are – comfy, cozy and ready for a morning filled with great food and even better company, all while supporting the life-changing work of MorningStar Mission,” according to the release.

The Jacob Henry Mansion is located at 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children ages 10 and younger.

Buy tickets online at morningstarmission.org by clicking on the “Events” tab.