Will County sets up election hotline to report irregularities, fraud

The Will County State's Attorney's Office encourages residents to report inappropriate activity at polling places Tuesday, Nov. 5 by calling the office's election fraud hotline. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow encourages residents to report any election irregularities to the county’s election fraud hotline on Tuesday.

Residents are encouraged to report inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of electioneering either inside or too close to polling places, the state’s attorney’s office announced on Monday.

The election fraud hotline number is 815-727-8872.

The state’s attorney’s office has assigned six two-person teams, each consisting of one assistant state’s attorney and one Will County sheriff’s deputy to travel to polling places where irregularities are reported on Election Day, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Additionally, assistant state’s attorneys not assigned to specific teams will be available for immediate dispatch from the state’s attorney’s office to investigate allegations of election irregularities reported to the hotline, the state’s attorney’s office said.