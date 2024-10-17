Joliet League working to educate voters on misinformation

Sharilyn Markese, member League of Women Voters of Illinois,. speaks on how to identify misinformation and disinformation and their impact on elections at the Joliet Croatian Cultural Club Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

As we get closer to the Nov. 5 general election social media and various media outlets are bombarding the public with information about candidates – and the voting process itself – which has left many confused and unsure of exactly what is fact and what is fiction.

The concern over the proliferation and dissemination of misinformation and disinformation was so great that the League of Women Voters of Illinois (LWVIL), a nonpartisan nonprofit, to establish the Misinformation and Disinformation Task Force earlier this year.

The task force’s goal is to minimize the impact of false information on the election through education and awareness and, on a long-term level, achieve a more informed and resilient society.

Barb Laimins, a long-time member of the League of Women Voters of Illinois who was asked to co-chair the group, said misinformation and disinformation “could result in a significant threat to our American democratic processes, social cohesion, and individual decision-making.”

Barb Laimins, a longtime member of the League of Women Voters of Illinois and co-chair of the group's Misinformation and Disinformation Task Force, speaks at a forum at the Joliet Croatian Cultural Club Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

The retired high school civics teacher who spoke to about 25 residents who attended the first official presentation of the recently formed Greater Joliet League of Women Voters at the Joliet Croatian Cultural Club said, “We don’t all operate from the same facts anymore and that promotes division.”

The division has grown so much that Laimins said one out of four people stopped talking to friends or family members because of political disagreements.

One reason for this, she said, is people don’t want to engage with others who get their news from different sources.

“We have siloed ourselves with like-minded thinkers and we only read things we already agree with,” Laimins said, which in turn creates an “us versus them” scenario and we have to figure a way to stop that.

“One of the ways is to get accurate information, so we can all operate from the same facts,” she said.

“We are hoping to educate people and make them more careful about what they are sharing and what they are reading and looking at things with a more critical eye so that any decisions they make are based on accurate information,” Laimins added.

To distinguish, she added, “Misinformation is inadvertently sharing false information without the intent to harm” while “disinformation is intentionally sharing false information.”

Members of the public listen to presentation by the League of Women Voters in Illinois on how to identify misinformation and disinformation and their impact on elections at the Joliet Croatian Cultural Club Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Photo by Cathy Janek)

Laimins added that the often-used term “fake news” now is used in a broader sense to discredit any opposing viewpoints, cast doubt on political opponents, and the credibility of some media organizations.

Disinformation is so damaging because it undermines the trust of government, media, sciences, and even communities, she added.

Understanding, countering disinformation

Disinformation can take several forms.

Some can be presented as satire which most of us can distinguish between, however, it can also take over more sinister forms, such as an imposter website of a genuine news source, Laimins said.

It can also be manipulated, false or fabricated content, especially considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Laimins suggested that to decipher between accurate information and disinformation, individuals should develop healthy skepticism, but also verify sources, avoid confirmation bias, be open-minded and adaptable to changing information.

Based on our “click behavior” and search history many of us unintentionally live in “filter bubbles” created by social media algorithms that only confirm what we already believe, Laimins explained, suggesting people read past the headlines and be wary of emotionally charged language.

She also suggested reading from different news sources, which she called lateral reading.

Laimins also suggested individuals resist the urge to share unverified information and to avoid engaging in social media arguments.

And finally, do not cut off that relative who holds opposing views

“If you know someone who is sharing mis/disinformation think about talking to them in private about the content they are sharing,” Laimins said, “It can be a tough conversation.”

Checking for accuracy

To check for information accuracy, Laimins suggested the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit created to ensure that all students are skilled in news literacy before high school graduation, who created a tool that tracks the topics and tactics of 2024 election information.

Another site, she recommended is VerbaAI, who partnered with the League of Women Voters of Illinois, to launch Election Facts Illinois, a nonpartisan, fact-checking source of election information

About the new Joliet chapter

As the newest League in Illinois the Greater Joliet League of Women Voters, Rita Slattery, one of the founding members, said the new chapter “came together pretty quickly” and does include several men—something the League has welcomed for 50 years.

Formed in April, the Joliet Area chapter joined more than 700 other Leagues around the country and is one of 41 in Illinois who are committed to registering new voters, promoting civic engagement, advocating for changes in legislation that will result in equitable solutions and civil rights protections, protecting voter rights, and creating opportunities for communities to discuss issues and shape solutions for the future.