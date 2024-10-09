Crestwood man on trial for murder of Lockport mom, daughter won’t testify

Anthony Maggio, 30, of Crestwood, is on trial on charges of the first-degree murder of Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant, in 2020 in Lockport. (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Crestwood man has chosen not to testify in a trial where he’s charged with killing a Lockport woman and their 14-month-old daughter in 2020.

On Wednesday, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak asked Anthony Maggio, 30, if he planned to testify after prosecutors finished their case against him and his own attorneys decided to call just three witnesses to the stand.

“I will not testify,” Maggio told Bertani-Tomczak.

Maggio made his decision known to the judge outside the presence of the jury. Afterward, the jury was called back into the courtroom and then dismissed. The jury plans to return on Thursday to the Will County Courthouse in Joliet to hear closing arguments in Maggio’s case.

Maggio stands charged with the first-degree murder of Ashtin Eaton, 32, of Lockport, and their 14-month-old daughter, Hazel Bryant. The two were found dead inside Eaton’s apartment on the morning of Oct. 2, 2020 in Lockport.

The second-to-last witness called by the defense on Wednesday was Marcelina Baliczek, 28, whom Maggio’s attorney, Michael Clancy, identified in court filings as Maggio’s wife.

Baliczek, the mother of Maggio’s two daughters, said she was engaged to Maggio in 2019 when she discovered he had an affair with Eaton that resulted in Hazel’s birth.

Baliczek testified that she and Maggio went to bed together on the night of Oct. 1, 2020 at their Crestwood residence and she saw Maggio when she woke up the next morning.

Clancy asked Baliczek if Maggio had left the Crestwood residence during the night.

“Not to my knowledge,” Baliczek said.

Yet Baliczek acknowledged to Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Koch that she didn’t know that Maggio had left their residence on the night of Sept. 20, 2020 to visit Eaton in Lockport. And investigators found no location data for Lockport on Maggio’s phone on that day.

“At the time, you did not know he had snuck out?” Koch asked.

“I did not,” Baliczek said.

Apartments in the 13000 block of West Circle Drive Parkway in Crestwood. Marcelina Baliczek, 28, testified on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, that her husband, Anthony Maggio, 30, was with her between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 2, 2020. Maggio is charged with killing Ashtin Eaton, 32, and their daughter, Hazel Bryant, on Oct. 2, 2020. (Felix Sarver)

Over the course of seven days, prosecutors called 20 witnesses to testify in their case. Maggio’s attorneys called three witnesses, which included a forensic expert, Baliczek and Maggio’s father.

Prosecutors have presented video of Maggio’s police interview. The video showed detectives expressing suspicion with Maggio’s quiet reaction to the news of Hazel’s death, his lack of curiosity about what happened and him not showing up to a memorial for Hazel.

Prosecutors also presented Maggio’s text messages with Eaton and Baliczek to bolster their case that Maggio was concerned about having to pay child support for Hazel and alleging he was motivated to commit the murders because of that issue.

Investigators obtained financial records showing Maggio was close to $10,000 in credit card debt, according to last week’s trial testimony.

In one of Baliczek’s texts, she told Maggio that he would pay more money to Eaton than to her for child support and that money should be for “my kids, us or the house that we dreamed of building.”

Prosecutors also presented photos of the crime scene and testimony from forensic experts on the DNA evidence obtained in the case.

Likely the key evidence for prosecutors is the presence of Maggio’s DNA underneath Eaton’s fingernails, on the neckline of her T-shirt and on the handle of a box-cutter knife found next to Eaton’s body.

None of the forensic experts who testified could definitively explain when and how Maggio’s DNA got on those items. But prosecutors contend Maggio’s DNA ended up on those items when he strangled Eaton to death and cut her left forearm with the knife to make it seem as if she died by suicide.

Prosecutors did not present any eyewitnesses to the homicides or any witnesses who saw Maggio in Lockport at the time of the incident. They also did not present videos showing Maggio or his vehicle traveling in and out of Lockport at the time either.

Ashtin Eaton, 32, (right) and her infant daughter, Hazel Bryant. The two were discovered dead on Oct. 2, 2020, by Eaton's other daughter, who was 11 at the time. (Photo provided by courtesy of Crystal Bryant)

After prosecutors finished their case on Wednesday, Clancy motioned for Bertani-Tomczak to dismiss all charges against Maggio but especially those charges pertaining to Hazel. He argued there was no DNA evidence tying Maggio to Hazel’s death.

Koch argued that based on the “totality of the circumstances” from the state’s evidence, the person who killed Eaton would’ve also killed Hazel.

Bertani-Tomczak denied Clancy’s motion.

The second-to-last witness called by prosecutors on Wednesday was Donnie Crittle, who worked with Maggio at an Amazon facility four years ago in Joliet. Maggio had met Eaton at the facility, where she worked.

Crittle said he was on a smoke break with Maggio and several others. He said Maggio told Crittle he would pay him $10,000 if he would make Eaton “disappear.”

“I took it as a joke,” Crittle said.