Early voting begins in Will County next week: What you need to know

Will County — Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election is set to begin next week in Illinois.
Starting Thursday, Sept. 26, early voting locations around the state will be open for business, and mail-in ballots, which voters could request starting in August, will be sent out to voters who would prefer to not vote in person.
According to the Will County Clerk’s Office, voters who wish to submit a ballot early can do so up until Nov. 4 at the county’s 25 early-voting locations.
Early-voting locations
- Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road
- Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road
- Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St.
- Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave.
- Joliet Park District administrative office, 3000 W. Jefferson St.
- Naperville Public Library on 95th Street
- Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road
Townships
- Township offices in Crete, Homer, Lockport, Troy and Washington townships
University Park
- University Park Public Library, 1100 Blackhawk Drive
- Governors State University across from the Paul Bunyan statue
Additionally, the city halls of Braidwood, Channahon, Elwood, Frankfort, Manhattan, Mokena, Naperville, New Lenox, Plainfield and Romeoville all will offer early-voting services.
Curbside voting for residents with disabilities also is available by appointment at the Will County Clerk’s Office during early-voting hours.
Specific hours and information for all locations is available on the Will County Clerk’s Office website.
How to vote in person or by mail
- Residents need to be registered to vote before they can cast their ballot in person or by mail. Registration can be done in person at polling places up until Election Day on Nov. 5.
- To vote by mail, registration must be complete by Oct. 8. Residents can check their registration status online through the Illinois State Board of Elections and can register to vote at the same site through Oct. 20.
- Online and in-person voter registration requires residents to show two eligible forms of identification proving residency. A full list of accepted documents is available with early-voting information.
- Residents who already have requested a mail-in ballot can submit it at a mail ballot drop box or via the U.S. Postal Service any time after Thursday, Sept. 26. Applications for mail-in ballots still are available, and all ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5 and arrive by Nov. 15 to be counted. However, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors have advised voters to mail ballots early to allow for timely delivery amid potential USPS delays.