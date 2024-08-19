Joliet shootings damage two homes on Saturday

Two residences in the west side of Joliet were struck by gunfire last Saturday but no one was injured, police said.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said it is “unknown” if the two shootings are related to the other shootings that have taken place over the past summer. Last week, three vehicles were struck by gunfire in the southeast portion of D’Arcy Hyundai dealership, which is owned by Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

The first shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Seeser Street, English said.

Officers discovered that a residence had been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire but no one was inside at the time, English said. Spent shell casings were recovered from the street, he said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. the same day, officers responded to another shooting in the 1300 block of Waverly Place that caused damage to a residence and a vehicle, English said.

Another vehicle in the 900 block of Curtis Avenue had been struck by gunfire as well, he said.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, English said. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from a street near Waverly Place and Norley Avenue, he said.

Anyone with video or information related to both shootings should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation division at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they should contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.