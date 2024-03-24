Joliet’s Cass Street bridge to close for repairs Tuesday

Repairs to a power switch at the Cass Street (U.S. 30) bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will require a full closure for one day, weather permitting, on Tuesday.

The work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A detour will direct traffic to Scott Street (Illinois 53), Ruby Street (Illinois 53), Broadway Street (Illinois 53), Theodore Street (Illinois 7) and Plainfield Road (U.S. 30), according to the release.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

