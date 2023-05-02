Man accused of stabbing Joliet police officer jailed

A Glendale Heights man accused of stabbing a Joliet police officer in the stomach has been booked into Will County jail.

On Monday, Francisco Alvarez, 42, of Glendale Heights, was released from Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and ultimately booked into jail.

Alvarez was arrested on probable cause of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery following an incident on Saturday where he was accused of stabbing a female Joliet police officer.

Court records on Tuesday have not yet shown charges filed against Alvarez, who is scheduled to appear for an afternoon court hearing where a judge will set his bond.

The officer who was stabbed was one of several who had responded to a residence in the 500 block of Bevan Drive West for a report of Alvarez barricading himself in a coat closet, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers had determined that Alvarez may have been suffering from a mental health crisis and made numerous attempts to deescalate the situation by requesting he exit the closet, English said.

When officers opened the closet door, Alvarez emerged with a large knife and stabbed the female officer in the stomach, English said.

Officers used a stun gun on Alvarez that was not effective, English said. Alvarez was disarmed and placed into custody following a struggle.

The officer was treated and released from Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet while Alvarez had been taken to Silver Cross Hospital.