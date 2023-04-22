2 women charged with violent attack at Bolingbrook’s Star Cinema Grill

Two women from Gary, Indiana have been charged with the attack that caused serious injuries to a server at Star Cinema Grill in Bolingbrook.

On Thursday, Will County Judge Elizabeth Dow signed warrants for the arrest of Dionna Thomas, 29, and Dominique Bernard, 53, both of Gary, Indiana, after the two women were charged in the March 10 attack at Star Cinema Grill, 619 E. Boughton Road. The establishment is located within the outdoor mall known as The Promenade.

Thomas and Bernard have not been taken into custody yet, said Bolingbrook Police Lt. Brennan Woods.

Thomas was charged with felony aggravated battery for striking the server in the head with a billiard ball while Bernard was charged with misdemeanor battery for punching her.

Bernard faces an additional charge of disorderly conduct for yelling at the server “in an aggressive manner” and provoking a “breach of the peace.”

Officers had responded to the incident about 11:46 p.m. on March 10, and learned Thomas and Bernard were dining at the cinema when they became involved in an argument with the server about splitting the bill, Woods said.

“One of the diners approached the server in an aggressive manner and a fight ensued,” Woods said.

During the fight, Thomas allegedly struck the server in the head with a billiard ball, causing a laceration above her eye, while Bernard punched her, Woods said.

Thomas and Bernard then left the scene on foot, he said. The server was hospitalized for treatment.

Both of Dow’s warrants carry a $5,000 bond. Thomas and Bernard would need to post 10% of that amount for their release from custody.