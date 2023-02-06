Plainfield man arrested, charged with Dec. 10 shooting

A Plainfield man was arrested last week after he was charged with firing a gun in the direction of another person on Dec. 10.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Jamie Prewitt, 26, of Plainfield, was arrested at his residence by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Prewitt’s arrest was the result of an investigation by Joliet police detectives into a shooting on Dec. 10, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

At 11:26 p.m. on that day, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 4700 block of Culver Court, which has a Plainfield address but is within the city limits of Joliet.

“Upon arrival, officers determined that a male suspect was in the street and fired multiple rounds toward the resident,” English said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting but three vehicles near the residence were struck, English said. Those vehicles were not occupied.

The suspect than ran from the area.

Prewitt was identified by detectives as the suspect and they secured a warrant for his arrest that was signed by Will County Judge Sherri Hale on Dec. 28. Hale set the bond on the warrant at $200,000.

Prewitt faces felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of weapon by felon.

The latter charge alleged Prewitt was in possession of a handgun after he was convicted of the unlawful possession of a weapon by felon in a 2019 case filed in Will County.

The criminal complaint alleged Prewitt fired a gun in the direction of another person.