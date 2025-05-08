Thank You Teachers letters: Will County

Karen Zwirblis: Thank you for being my 4th grade teacher. You work very hard and deserve something special! Gabby Cisneros, 60586

Angie Jolly: Thank you for making first grade such a special and memorable year! Your creativity and hands-on teaching made learning exciting and fun. You have a wonderful way with words, making every lesson engaging and easy to understand. Most of all, your love for Jesus shines through in all you do, and we are so grateful for the kindness and joy you bring. We appreciate you more than words can say! Michael Colianne, 60404

Janine Rogers: We love Ms. Janine! She is kind and patient with all the kids in her class. She has been so helpful building our child’s confidence in learning to write! We always know Johanthan will have the best day he’s with her! Thank you for all you do! Johnathan Wallace, 60404

Tina Behnke: My teacher Mrs.Behnke should be voted best teacher because she cares about her students not just at school but all the time. She is nice and funny. She offers after school tutoring for 2nd and 3rd grade students who need help. She loves to see her students learn new things and be rewarded for our hard work . Asiago Cisneros, 60435

Ginna Gatlin: Ms Ginna is a wonderful Kindergarten teacher. My child is always excited to go to her class and says her teacher makes learning fun and feel easy, even when its not. She loves Friday free time and the special events and activities her teacher plans. She holds space for their feelings and I know my daughter is getting the best support and care while she’s at school. She shows up for her students and goes above and beyond. My daughter is graduating Kindergarten next month and she is begging me to sign her up for another year in Ms Ginnas class! Madeline B., 60436

Amber Vercler: We are SO thankful to have Mrs. Vercler as Ella’s first ever teacher! We were so nervous to send Ella to her first day of preschool and Ella came home from her first day absolutely loving it!! Mrs. Vercler has a way of making every single student feel so special and loved and the second you walk into her classroom you can feel that. Mrs. Vercler is always doing such fun activities with the kids and you can tell how much the students really love her. We are so thankful for all Mrs. Vercler has done for our Ella! Ella Schoot, 60586

Jennifer Innes: Thank you, Ms. Innes for being there for me. You are an awesome teacher and you do so many great things for me and our class. You think of fun projects and always have a positive attitude. I know that you care for everyone in class and you hand out awesome prizes. Thank you for making 5th grade fun! Finnegan Enright, 60442

Aurora Incado: Our thanks go out to Aurora Incado who taught us both in our kindergarten years. Mrs. Incado gave us more than just a great start to our education but she made us feel secure and that we could come to her if we needed extra comforting as we had experienced the loss of our father. Our wish is for Mrs. Incado to continue a great career in teaching for all her students will benefit! Ben and Tori Meister, 60586

Kayla Bekermeier: Thank you for being a role model. You always set the absolute best example and put so much love into everything you do. You made me both a better student and person and you always pushed me to be my best. You have taught me many things that I still carry with me and I know I can always come to you with anything. Your love for the Lord and your love for your job always shine through and I truly could not have asked for a better teacher.Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do for me; I am forever grateful and lucky to have had you as a teacher and role model. Leah Stonitsch, 60404

April Flaws: My mom is the best teacher ever! She really cares about her students. She try’s her best to make her students great people! She does a-lot of fun things for her students like crafts and projects and even turned her classroom into a baseball stadium to make learning fun! Nathan Flaws, 60442

Lauren Holton: Ms Holton is my favorite teacher because she’s always super kind, in the morning she’s always smiling and says good morning. Gretta Keys, 60586

Kayla Bekermeier: Thank you for being one of the most loving and caring teachers I’ve ever had. Your passion for teaching math and guiding us in our faith truly made a lasting impact. Even now that I’m in college, you continue to support me—helping me earn volunteer hours and always cheering me on. Your kindness, dedication, and faith-filled leadership have shaped me more than you know. I’m forever grateful to have had you in my life. Peyton Miller, 60490

Rachel Lopez: Thank you for your love and patience with my daughter. It’s been a year of ups and downs but personally as a parent you have gone out of your way to help us with this learning journey. Natalia Vargas, 60435

Ashley Frey: Thank you for being an amazing teacher with all the fun activities we were able to experience in math class. Math is my favorite subject and I was so lucky to have you as my accelerated math teacher for 6th grade. You had us play a variety of math games that were challenging and fun. You always explained the assignments and gave examples. I liked that you posted our grades immediately in Skyward. I especially liked the use of technology. Technology and math are my passions. I feel ready for whatever my next school year brings and all the new math challenges that I will face. I have looked forward to math class everyday. Thank you, you have been amazing ! Jayden Stilwell, 60404

Paul Chovanec: I want to thank Mr. Chovanec for being an amazing teacher. Your dedication and passion for teaching have made a significant impact on my learning. I appreciate your hard work and commitment to helping us succeed. You’re an incredible teacher, and I’m grateful for your guidance. Your patience and willingness to explain complex concepts in a way that makes sense to me have been invaluable. Thank you for your support. I appreciate how you made learning fun and engaging. Your enthusiasm is contagious, and it’s made a big difference in my educational journey. Your encouragement and belief in me have helped me grow not only as a student but also as a person. Thank you for being such an inspiring teacher. I’ll always remember the way you made us feel seen and heard in class. Your teaching style is truly unique, and I appreciate the effort you put into making learning enjoyable. Demetrius Poole, 60433

Kayla Bekermeier: Thank you for everything you have done for me. I love talking to you and I wish I had you in high school. I miss having you as my math teacher. You’re always such a bright person who is always smiling. Thank you for helping me grow closer with the Lord. Thank you again for the impact you’ve had on me and the many other students that have gone to TCS. Taylor Vugteveen, 60431

Kristina Lewis: My favorite Teacher in Trinity school she always finding a way to keep is focus in science And in the same time to make it fun. 💪🏻 Elias Tenea, 60431

Megan Guinea: I have been in Therapeutic school since I was in 7th grade. I just started full time at a public school and Mrs. Guinea has been nothing but welcoming to me. She makes me laugh helps me out when I am nervous about something happening that day. I really though that this transition would make me be admitted to the mental hospital again. And I would fail but supportive teachers like her have helped me power through and even have hope and faith in myself. I can’t thank her enough for her contribute to my school life I will remember her for the rest of my life. Teachers are amazing and influence many peoples journey and I am forever grateful for teachers effort. Teresa Rodriguez, 60435

Tina Behnke: Thank you for being an awesome second grade teacher!! You go above and beyond to make the sure the kids learn and have fun while doing it. We are blessed to have you. Toni Fajinmade, 60586

Angie Jolly: Even though Toni is no longer in first grade, your name is still popular in our household! We appreciate you for all that you have done and keep doing. Toni Fajinmade, 60586

Jacey Desmarais: I wanted to take this opportunity and let you know how much of an impact you made in Jayden’s life. Thank you for being you and having compassion and dedication in what you do. You’re an amazing SPED teacher! ❤️ Jayden Valle, 60432

Breanna Blackmon: I would like to thank my buisness teacher Ms . blackmon aka coach B for never giving up on me when I have always gave up on myself and the best quote and piece of advice that she has ever givin us is “Always let your light shine even in your darkest moments ” . Khi Trotter, 60435