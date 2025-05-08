Pizza Pi, Starbucks reading days are ways Marseilles Elementary’s Cheyenne Timm engages students

Cheyenne Timm poses for a photo outside her classroom on April 3 at Marseilles Elementary School. (Scott Anderson)

Growing up, Cheyenne Timm saw school as more than just a place to learn – it was where she felt supported, inspired and connected.

The relationships she built with her teachers left a lasting impression and led her to pursue a career in education.

“I just made a lot of great relationships with my teachers, and it inspired me to go into education,” Timm said. “I did a co-op program when I was a senior in high school and shadowed one of the science teachers. I got to teach some lessons and just get an understanding of what teaching is really like behind the scenes, and I just fell in love with it.”​

Now in her third year at Marseilles Elementary, the fifth grade teacher is known for creating a welcoming, hands-on classroom environment that prepares students academically while helping them build the skills and confidence they’ll need for middle school.

“We work a lot on organization and just how to be prepared for the changes they’ll face,” she said.

After exploring special education, she decided to focus on general education, drawn by the opportunity to work with more students and teach a variety of subjects.

Principal Shawn Collins said it was clear from the beginning that Timm would be a strong addition to Marseilles Elementary – not just because of her qualifications, but because of her passion and presence.

“When I first interviewed Cheyenne, her polite, poised and bubbly personality stood out to me,” Collins said. “I could tell she was driven and motivated by the way she told the story of who she is.”

Since joining Marseilles, Timm has been an active member of the school’s reading committee, working alongside staff to improve literacy growth among students.

She also has contributed to the School Improvement Team, helping to shape the general direction of the school.

Last year, her efforts were recognized when she was named Marseilles Elementary’s Rookie of the Year, an honor given to a staff member in their first three years at the school.

“This award is nominated by fellow staff members and given to someone who has demonstrated exceptional dedication and potential,” Collins said. “Cheyenne displayed all of those qualities.”

Taylor McIntosh, a fellow fifth grade teacher, praised Timm for her ability to make learning fun for students.

“She is super creative, comes up with so many fun ideas and never turns down an idea to make learning more memorable to the students,” McIntosh said.

This year, Timm organized fun-themed days, such as a Starbucks reading day and a Pizza Pi Day, both of which left a lasting impression on her students.

“The students still talk about how much fun those two days were,” McIntosh said.

“I feel like students learn best when they’re doing hands-on activities that are actually engaging,” Timm said.

McIntosh said Timm isn’t afraid to let her personality show in the classroom, even embracing the students’ slang and music preferences.

“She’s not afraid to be fun or goofy with them,” McIntosh said. “Every morning, there’s always a gaggle of students from junior high who come down and visit, which is evidence of her lasting impact on them.”

That kind of connection with students is exactly what drives Timm each day, making it the most fulfilling part of her job.

“The most rewarding part is knowing I’ve made an impact in their lives and learning.”

Cheyenne Timm teaches students in her classroom on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Marseilles Elementary School. (Scott Anderson)