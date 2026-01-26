Schools across Illinois Valley announce closures, delays due to extreme cold

School districts across the Illinois Valley have announced full closures, shifts to e-learning or delays on Monday due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills forecast for the region.
School Closures and Schedule Changes:
Two-Hour Delays:
- Hall High School (doors open and breakfast served at 9:15 a.m.)
- Princeton High School
- Bureau Valley Schools
- Spring Valley CCSD #99
- Ladd School District
10 a.m. Start Times:
- Princeton Elementary School District 115
- DePue Schools
- Ohio Schools
- Illinois Valley Community College Oglesby and Ottawa centers
E-Learning:
- Marquette Academy
- Streator High School
- Streator Elementary
- Marseilles Elementary
- Woodland High School
- Fieldcrest School District
Closed:
- Grand Ridge
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Preschool
- La Salle- Peru Christian School
- Putnam County School District
Additional closures and schedule changes will be announced as they are confirmed.