With the start of a new year, homeowners and businesses are rethinking their approach to energy use and long-term planning. With changing utility rates, grid reliability concerns, and evolving incentives, it’s fair to ask: Is 2026 the right year to go solar?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Before deciding, here are a few important questions to consider.

1. Have your energy needs changed? Energy consumption isn’t static. Lifestyle changes, business growth, and other factors like electric vehicles can all affect how much electricity you use. Reviewing your recent usage is a helpful first step in determining whether solar makes sense for you.

2. Are you looking for more control over energy costs? Many people explore solar to reduce their reliance on the grid and gain more predictability with energy expenses. Producing your own power helps you take control of your electricity needs, giving you more stability today and greater peace of mind for the long term.

3. What incentives or programs are available? Incentives are different depending on where you live and who supplies your electricity. A local solar expert at Stateline Solarcan explain exactly what applies to your property.

4. Is your property a good fit? Roof condition, shading, orientation, and available space all affect solar performance. A professional site assessment can quickly determine whether a solar roof or ground-mount is a viable option and what system size makes sense.

5. Are you planning for the long term? Think of solar as a long term investment that can work hand in hand with your broader goals for your home and energy use over time.

For some, 2026 is the perfect time to go solar. For others, it’s a year to gather information and plan ahead. Either way, asking the right questions puts you in control.

At Stateline Solar, we’re here to help you explore your options—no pressure, just clarity. Start the year with a free, no-obligation solar assessment.

