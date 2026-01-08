Sterling Park District Supports Community Wellness at Westwood

Wellness is more than exercise at Sterling Park District. Through Westwood, residents have access to a wide range of wellness services designed to support physical health, recovery and overall well-being.

Westwood Wellness, at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive in Sterling, offers services that complement fitness routines and promote long-term health. With a goal of giving people more energy and less pain, options include hydromassage, tanning, red light therapy, infrared sauna, salt therapy, compression therapy, cryotherapy and theraguns.

Many people understand the importance of exercise training, but rest and recovery are important aspects of any program, allowing the body time to repair and strengthen itself between workouts.

Westwood Wellness works alongside the district’s fitness and recreation offerings, allowing members to take a well-rounded approach to health in one convenient location. The combination of professional support, modern facilities and flexible scheduling makes it easier for residents to prioritize wellness throughout the year.

Walk-ins are welcome if specific amenities are available, but reservations are recommended and available online. The Sterling Park District Total Fitness Pass or drop-in fee will cover most Westwood Wellness amenities, but some have additional fees.

For more information on Westwood Wellness services or to schedule an appointment, visit sterlingparks.org or contact Westwood directly by calling 815-622-6201. Westwood Wellness hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sterling Park District continues its commitment to improving quality of life by offering accessible programs and services that encourage healthy lifestyles for all ages.

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)