Stateline Solar - Make 2026 the Year You Go Solar: Key Incentives You Should Know

Now is a great time to explore making the switch to solar. Stateline Solar customers own their systems and receive applicable incentives, helping improve their return on investment.

Net Metering and Smart Solar Billing

Net metering measures the power delivered to your home and power received by the utility from your solar array. At the end of the month, excess kWh credits are used to lower your power bill. Your solar array can assist your power bill costs not just when it’s sunny, but all month long.

ComEd Distributed Generation Rebate

ComEd offers a Distributed Generation (DG) Rebate to offset the cost of installing a qualified renewable energy system. Residential and small commercial projects can receive $300 per kW of solar installed. Adding a battery increases the rebate to $300 per kWh. Applicants must be on hourly pricing to qualify.

Illinois Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs)

SRECs help Illinois meet renewable energy goals and can cover 40–50% of a system’s cost, depending on size, market rates, and program category. SRECs are paid out over a set term and are a defining reason why solar continues to grow across the state.

USDA REAP Grant for Small Businesses and Farms

Rural small businesses and farms may qualify for the USDA Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), covering up to 50% of project costs when funding is available. Grant applications are temporarily on hold, but loan applications continue.

Accelerated Depreciation for Solar Systems

Commercial solar equipment qualifies as 5-year property under IRS rules. Through the Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS), businesses can depreciate systems quickly, lowering taxable income. Combined with other incentives, accelerated depreciation can significantly boost ROI.

Is Solar Right for You?

Every property is unique, and incentives vary. Speak with a qualified tax professional when making a decision. Stateline Solar is here to help you understand your options and design a system that makes sense for you.

