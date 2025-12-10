Remembering Lost Loved Ones During the Holidays

While the holiday season is supposed to be a fun and festive time of year, it can be challenging if you’re grieving the loss of a loved one.

Coping with loss is unique to every person, no matter if it’s a recent death or someone who passed long ago—but remembering your lost loved ones during the holidays is an important way to help navigate your grief.

Here are some ideas to help you remember and honor your lost loved ones during the holiday season.

Start Something New

We often associate the holidays with fond memories of the past and traditions we enjoy with our loved ones. When someone who was part of that is no longer with us, it can feel heavy. But starting a new tradition or activity in their memory is a wonderful way to keep them with you and make this time of year more enjoyable.

Take Time to Pause and Grieve

Grieving is part of healing, and it takes time. Although the holiday season is usually busy, it is important to take time for yourself. Create a good self-care routine that includes exercise and healthy meals, and take a few moments each day to reflect and remember your loved one.

Enjoy Social Activities

The holidays are about spending quality time with those you care about. As important as it is to pause and reflect by yourself, it is equally important to maintain a good social presence with family, friends and neighbors. Whether it’s a family outing, a work event, or just having a drink with a friend, engaging with the people in your life is a joyful way to experience the holidays. You can also choose to do something your lost loved one enjoyed, which is a wonderful way to remember them.

