Morrison Community Hospital Expands Services with New Dixon Clinic Schedule

Morrison Community Hospital is excited to announce expanded access to care with additional services now available in Dixon, Illinois. The clinic, located at the North Galena Professional Building at 841 N. Galena Ave., is now welcoming new and existing patients to see two trusted providers, offering specialized gynecological and podiatric care.

Bridgette Woodall, Nurse Practitioner – Gynecology, is now seeing patients in Dixon on Wednesdays. Known for her warm and inclusive approach, Bridgette focuses on patient education and shared decision-making to help women feel empowered and supported in their healthcare choices. She provides comprehensive services, including routine wellness visits, birth control management (including IUD placement), hormone replacement therapy, and evaluations for pelvic pain, abnormal bleeding, painful intercourse, prolapse, urinary incontinence, and fertility concerns. Patients can schedule an appointment with her on Wednesdays in Dixon or on other days of the week at the Morrison location by calling (815) 772-5511.

Also now available at the Dixon clinic is Dr. David Yeager, DPM, who treats podiatric patients on Tuesday mornings. Dr. Yeager offers a wide range of treatments and surgical procedures for foot and ankle conditions. His specialties include ankle fracture repair, reconstructive surgery, bunion correction using minimally invasive techniques, hammertoe repair, ligament damage repair, pediatric deformity treatment, and advanced wound care.

The addition of these services in Dixon allows Morrison Community Hospital to bring convenient, high-quality care closer to home for many area residents.

To schedule an appointment with Bridgette Woodall or Dr. David Yeager in Dixon or Morrison, please call (815) 772-5511. Whether you’re seeking women’s health services or expert foot and ankle care, Morrison Community Hospital is here to serve you with compassion and expertise.

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 N. Jackson St.

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com