Roberts Counseling: Who We Are, What We Do

Founded in 2021 by Licensed Clinical Social Worker Valerie Roberts, Roberts Counseling now serves clients in both Rock Falls and Dixon, Illinois. A lifelong Sauk Valley local, Valerie has dedicated her career to supporting this community.

In Rock Falls, therapists Jen Payne and Morgan Donaldson are ready to welcome you. The Dixon office includes Susie Wilhelm, Whitney Miller, Monique Engberg, and Susan Carlson — each offering care with compassion and respect.

Roberts Counseling works with individuals starting at age 7, along with couples and families. Whether someone is dealing with anxiety, depression, loss, stress, or changes in life, the team’s goal is simple: to meet people where they are, offering a safe, understanding space. Couples can also find guidance for rebuilding trust and improving how they connect.

Different approaches are available based on what feels right for each person. These can include things like talk therapy, skills to manage emotions, or specialized techniques like EMDR for trauma. There’s no pressure to use any one method — what matters is what works for you.

Both in-person and Telehealth sessions are offered. The practice accepts insurance plans like BCBS, Aetna, United Healthcare, Cigna, and others. Payment plans are also available for those without insurance.

At its heart, Roberts Counseling is about helping people grow, heal, and feel more like themselves — not about fixing what’s “broken.” If you or someone you care about could use extra support, their team is there for you.

Questions? Reach out today:

Roberts Counseling, PLLC

114 E. Everett St, Dixon, IL &

1503 1st Ave, Suite B, Rock Falls, IL

Ph: (563) 293-6917

robertscounselingpllc.com