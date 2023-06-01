Morrison Community Hospital Enjoys Special Partnerships with the Community

“If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”. This African proverb sums up how partnerships can be a strong force in the development of community-wide support systems that benefit all residents. With communication, collaboration, and shared resources, strong relationships build strong communities.

“Morrison Community Hospital is committed to meeting and exceeding patients’ needs, and to providing community support and leadership to residents in our hospital district,” said Mick Welding, Marketing Director for MCH. “That initiative includes providing free CPR training to city employees, coaches, and Morrison High School students. Dr. Nicky Eustace serves as the on-field team doctor for the Morrison Mustangs football team, MCH ambulance EMTs provide medical support for various area events, and Dr. David Yeager, Podiatric Surgeon, provides foot care to children through the Illinois Elks program, all at no charge.”

“We also financially support the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women fundraiser, local Lions Club projects, Morrison city events, CAPA Paint the Town, the Rotary-sponsored Harvest Hammer, and the United Way,” added Welding.

MCH employees offer leadership in the Morrison Chamber of Commerce, the Morrison Area Development Corporation, the Morrison City Council, and the Morrison Rotary Club.

“The Morrison Community Hospital Foundation initiated and manages the Morrison Community Garden,” said Welding. “Hospital employees plant and tend vegetables in several plots, and give the vegetables to area residents who need free, healthy foods. In addition, twelve fruit trees were planted in French Creek Park to provide complimentary apples, pears, cherries, and peaches.”

MCH recently completed a $20,500,000 expansion project to add emergency rooms, an operating room, and medical surgical rooms, and to expand the lab and radiology departments. And soon we will be celebrating another expansion with the completion of another state-of-the-art operating room.

Mick Welding, Marketing Director

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5510

mwelding@mchstaff.com