Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee set for Feb. 19

Thirty-two students from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties compete Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Dixon High School in the regional Spelling Bee. All students on stage have won the chance to compete by taking the top spot at their respective schools.

FILE: Thirty-two students from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties competed Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Dixon High School in the regional spelling bee. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will be Thursday, Feb. 19, at Dixon High School.

Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.

Thirty-one finalists from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside elementary and middle schools in fifth through eighth grades will compete for the regional championship.

The winner receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2026 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.

Shaw Local News Network

