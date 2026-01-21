Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee set for Feb. 19

FILE: Thirty-two students from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties competed Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Dixon High School in the regional spelling bee. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will be Thursday, Feb. 19, at Dixon High School.

Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.

Thirty-one finalists from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside elementary and middle schools in fifth through eighth grades will compete for the regional championship.

The winner receives an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2026 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.