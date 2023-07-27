Whiteside County Economic Development provides updates on $1 billion in projects

MORRISON – Regional projects worth a combined $1 billion dollars were the focus of a Whiteside County Economic Development update at the Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium on Tuesday.

“These are game changers for the region,” WCED Director Gary Camarano said, emphasizing the ‘b’ in billion.

The projects include broadband fiber deployment, U.S. Highway 30 expansion, Morrison Tech Innovation Center expansion, Shimer Square development in Mount Carroll, workforce development, regenerative ag, and renewable energy, with federal funds and state grants providing the foundations for the projects.

The two-hour event featured slideshow presentations from leaders in the region and a tour of the Morrison Tech Innovation Center. The event also gave state Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, the opportunity to meet with local leaders and innovators and receive updates on the projects.

The presentation started with a review of Whiteside County’s Distressed Communities Index scoring on education, poverty rates, housing vacancy rate, median household income, unemployment rates and job openings. Whiteside County is currently in the “comfortable” index with a “B” score.

One area of concern was private establishments and industries in the county numbering 1,093 in 2021, a steady decline from 1,240 in 2015. The challenges were attributed to the pandemic, with the county needing to find ways to support people’s dreams to open a business or have college students return to their hometowns.

Morrison Tech President Chris Scott talks about the school’s Innovation Center during a tour of economic leaders and state Sen. Win Stoller on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Jo-Carroll Energy Inc. Director of Broadband Operations Jesse Shekleton discussed fiber optics in the region, with an aim to promote rural prosperity and enhance local economies. The nonprofit energy co-op and Sand Prairie were selected to bring high-speed fiber to portions of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties in 2020. The Connect Whiteside initiative was then established to “close the digital divide,” by investing in rural broadband and building out the infrastructure.

“Fiber optic is the preferred medium and it is future proof. We want to do it right and do it once,” Shekleton said.

So far, four grants have been awarded regionally and 11 applications have been submitted, with millions invested and thousands of rural customers connected so far, he said.

These are game changers for the region.” — Gary Camarano, WCED director

Broadband will provide internet services to underserved communities, give farmers access to precision agriculture technology, and calls for a skilled workforce such as fiber technicians and network administrators, he said. The biggest barrier so far has been easements and permitting, since they can’t afford significant project delays.

“We must work together in a grassroots effort to get the job done,” Shekleton said.

Whiteside County Economic Director Gary Camarano opens a presentation about the health and projects of the county Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Morrison Tech. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Shekleton and Diana Schuler of BEST Inc. continued the discussion on collaborative fiber broadband workforce development and highlighting an MOU between the NW Illinois Workforce and Innovation Development Group. The key stakeholder team is working to build an adequate workforce for fiber deployment as part of an “economic ecosystem.” Initiatives include Classroom to Career Pathways, use of virtual reality to explore and train, an Apprenticeship Expansion Grant, and “earn and learn” apprenticeship programs.

Morrison Tech VP of Academic Affairs Scott Connelly announced the launch of the Pilot OpTIC Path Fiber Technician Course and Certification, which will offer convenient training for residents of a fiber project location, with a target enrollment date in the spring of 2024.

“It’s a natural fit with our network administration and telecommunication base,” he said.

Morrison Tech President Chris Scott continued the discussion on the college’s ability to contribute economically to the region. He reviewed the college’s two current programs of study, learn by doing philosophy, their accreditations, their graduates’ involvement in local industries and projects, as well as the overall campus setting.

The school will be offering a third concentration in the fall for automation and process control. He also discussed the Innovation Center expansion, slated to start this fall with 6,000 square feet of new space for manufacturing, forging and casting in a “hot shop,” digital space for creators and entrepreneurs and hands-on classes for community members.

Scott said he also hopes the college is chosen to be an Illinois Regional Technology and Innovation Hub, with the state establishing 20 of these centers to spur innovation.

Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens pushes the idea of making a section of Route 30 before and after Morrison a four-lane highway on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 during a presentation at Morrison Tech. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens presented the “Rural Four” concept to expand U.S. Highway 30 to four lanes of traffic. There are currently 19.2 miles of two lanes in northwestern Illinois and the idea is to build four lanes between the cities and keep two lanes within city limits.

The state committed $7.5 million to a study in 2006, but put it on the shelf in 2017 after determining there wasn’t enough traffic. A four-lane highway would spur business development, develop tourism opportunities, and truckers would save time on their routes. She said engineers currently estimated the project cost at $550 million.

The Shimer Square development in Mount Carroll was the next project featured, led by Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) of Rock Island. The project will meet childcare, entertainment, lodging, workspace and housing needs by redeveloping 17 buildings on 14 acres of the former campus.

Ben Adolph of Merge Impact gave the final presentation on regenerative agriculture. He founded the ag-tech company in 2020 to capture farm and field data such as crop inputs and biodiversity to contribute to regenerative supply chains. Adolph worked his family farm in Chadwick and started his company to “do something different” in the field and bring value to farmers. The bootstrap start-up developed solutions to measure, track, report and monetize regenerative impacts.

After the presentation, attendees took a tour of the Innovation Center, from the entrepreneurial and artistic creations of students to the 3D printing shop, Maker Station, industrial center, hot zone, woodworking room, sawmill and virtual reality space. Stoller and his team were able to see the results of innovators, ask some questions, and get ideas on how to help.

“Morrison Technical Institute is one of the best examples I’ve seen of ‘hands-on’ education. Their planned expansion is testimony to their success and foresight as an outstanding technical college serving Whiteside County and the surrounding area,” Stoller said. “As a small businessman myself, I know the value Enterprise Zones and Economic Development brings to the 37th District. I see tremendous momentum in Whiteside County and I look forward to coming alongside the exciting efforts already in progress. It was impressive to see the organized and collaborative regional efforts of Whiteside County and the Whiteside County Economic Development team.”