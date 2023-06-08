Fungi galore: Amboy man grows gourmet mushroom hobby into business

DIXON – Gourmet mushrooms grown in Amboy are sprouting up at farmers markets across the region.
Will Thomas started growing mushrooms as a hobby about five years ago when he couldn’t find mushrooms at the store that he wanted to try, he said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and after losing his job as a carpenter, Thomas decided to buy growing equipment and become his own boss, he said.
There was the challenge of trial and error, and the fungi need sterilized conditions as fungus likes to compete with other fungus.
“It was around a full year that I went from hobbyist to production,” he said.
That’s how Meddling Sheep Mushrooms was born.
Now, he travels to eight farmers markets a week including Dixon, Sterling, Rochelle, DeKalb, Amboy and Oregon where he sells a variety of mushrooms, and he also does home deliveries.
There’s Lion’s Mane, Chestnut, King Trumpet, Black Pearl, Black Poplar or Piopinno, and seven types of oyster mushrooms. Thomas said his personal favorites include the firm, meaty King Trumpet and the nutty Piopinno.
His target production is 200 to 300 pounds a week.
“Those that love mushrooms are flabbergasted and amazed, and those that don’t love mushrooms are still amazed because they’re big and beautiful to look at,” he said.
Find Meddling Sheep Mushrooms on Facebook for more information or find the mushrooms at area farmers markets.