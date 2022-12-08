Kreider Services in Dixon makes holiday appeal

DIXON — Kreider Service has erected its giving tree at the corner of River Road and Galena Avenue in Dixon.

Each $25 donation to Kreider will light a bulb on the tree and go toward programs that help individuals with disabilities, said Sue Ely, executive administrator.

Kreider has a client list of 600 and provides programs in the areas of autism, community living, creative employment, day services, early intervention, individual support and respite across the region.

“We know everyone can use a little more help this year,” said Jeff Stauter, Kreider executive director. “Help your neighbor, help your town. Be generous, even if you can only afford to be a more civil and kinder person. Let people know you are doing your best to make your corner of the world merry this year.”

Donations to the Kreider can be made via mail to Kreider Services, P.O. Box 366, Dixon, IL 61021 or online at www.kreiderservices.org