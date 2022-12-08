December 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Kreider Services in Dixon makes holiday appeal

By Shaw Local News Network

An undated file photo shows the Kreider Services giving tree at its Galena Avenue road location in Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

DIXON — Kreider Service has erected its giving tree at the corner of River Road and Galena Avenue in Dixon.

Each $25 donation to Kreider will light a bulb on the tree and go toward programs that help individuals with disabilities, said Sue Ely, executive administrator.

Kreider has a client list of 600 and provides programs in the areas of autism, community living, creative employment, day services, early intervention, individual support and respite across the region.

“We know everyone can use a little more help this year,” said Jeff Stauter, Kreider executive director. “Help your neighbor, help your town. Be generous, even if you can only afford to be a more civil and kinder person. Let people know you are doing your best to make your corner of the world merry this year.”

Donations to the Kreider can be made via mail to Kreider Services, P.O. Box 366, Dixon, IL 61021 or online at www.kreiderservices.org

DixonKreider
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois