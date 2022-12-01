December 01, 2022
Business Update: Mandy Rae’s offers permanent options for salon’s clients

By Brandon Clark
Customer Sue Burton meets with Mandy Rae Sisak of Mandy Rae's Eyebrow Studio in Rock Falls.

Customer Sue Burton meets with Mandy Rae Sisak of Mandy Rae's Eyebrow Studio in Rock Falls. (Brandon Clark for Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS – One woman hopes to raise more than a few brows with her permanent makeup salon. Mandy Rae’s Eyebrow Studio offers microblading, Ombre powder brows, permanent eyeliner, and Li-FT ink tattoo removal.

These techniques deposit pigment into the skin using a hand tool or specialized machine to enhance the appearance of eyebrows with short, hair-like strokes to give them a fuller appearance. This is especially popular among individuals suffering from hair loss.

“I always knew I wanted to be in the beauty industry and make people feel good about themselves. Personally, I struggled with thinning eyebrows and would spend 40 minutes a day trying to fill them in. Finally, I just got tired of it,” owner Mandy Sisak said.

Sisak is also certified in hand tapping – an ancient form of tattooing where ink is deposited into the skin by repeatedly tapping a stick with needles attached. Sisak plans to offer permanent lip blush and lipstick in the future.

“Ultimately, I’d like to get a camper and open my mobile studio. I want to travel and meet people and come to them,” Sisak said.

The studio is at 1510 Prophetstown Road and is available by appointment only. Call 815-564-7130 to make an appointment, or visit www.mandyraeseyebrowstudio.com for more information.

Do you have a story for a Business Update? Contact Brandon Clark at askthehealthguy1@yahoo.com.

