Business update: Shirt sales move Sterling brand developer Sotelo into web and apps

STERLING – Nestled inside Northland Mall, Sotelo Media, is a full-service web agency specializing in website design and development, graphic design, and other media marketing services. However, the company’s most considerable commercial success may be its custom t-shirt orders.
Originally Sotelo designs, owner Roman Sotelo had been designing ads for businesses in the local phone books for the past 20 years. Sotelo switched to mobile apps, web applications, and social media as these platforms began expanding into the market.
“I had to migrate from only-design over to encompass media. A friend asked me to make a T-shirt, and it was not within the realm of the direction I thought I’d be heading, but he loved the shirt and ordered more. Word of mouth spread, and I was flooded with orders. I was knee-deep in T-shirt orders, which far surpassed requests for web design,” Sotelo said.
Sotelo doesn’t have a minimum order requirement or setup fees, and graphic design for custom apparel orders is free. Production time is typically one to two days depending on the order.
Customers can order replacement school gym uniforms at a discounted rate. In addition, Sotelo Media will donate a dollar from every gym uniform purchase to the corresponding school.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
