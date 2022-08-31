Whiteside Area Career Center expects modest budget deficit

STERLING — A slight deficit is being forecast for the Whiteside Area Career Center for 2022-23, according to the preliminary budget presented during Sterling Public Schools’ board of education meeting of Aug. 10.

The spending plan shows $2.4 million expenditures, which is $31,774 over anticipated revenue.

It is the smallest budgeted deficit of the past three years, however. The fiscal year of 2021 showed a deficit of $146,174 and fiscal year 2022 had a deficit of $57,436.

A public hearing for the proposed budget will be 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Sterling High School library.

Sterling Public Schools Community Unit District 5 has administrative oversight of the Whiteside Area Career Center.

To keep some spending in check, the career center will only do maintenance and upkeep as circumstances require, such as painting some interior and exterior items.

The budget plan depends entirely on estimates for enrollment and state and federal revenue allocations.

Estimated enrollment for the career center is 702, an increase of 109 students. The rebound in enrollment will enable schools to take advantage of tuition reduction, cutting in half the $1,155 per student fee. With that number, tuition revenue is projected to be $696,530.

Also on the revenue side: State funding for the fiscal year is $712,857, which is based on the number of career and technical education classes being taught in the region. The number of CTE classes is on the decline.

Federal Perkins allocations for CTE is at $209,963.

On the spending side, expenditures have increased to $2.4 million, which is up from the $2.03 million in 2022. The increase is because of heat, ventilation and air conditioning project payments that will come due this fiscal year.

The Education Fund spending also rose, from $1.80 million last year to $1.87 million this fiscal year. That is attributed to increased salaries and benefits.