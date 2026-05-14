Eastland’s Jade Hammer pitches a shutout: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Eastland 5, Galena 0: Jade Hammer pitched a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Cougars. Keara Kaus and Tatum Grim had two RBIs, and Vanessa Allen homered in the win.

Sterling 18, Rochelle 15: The teams combined for 36 hits at Rochelle. Lily Cantu led Sterling with three RBIs. Layla Wright was 4 for 5 and Mya Lira had two doubles. Sterling gave up nine unearned runs and Rochelle gave up 11 unearned runs.

Rock Falls 8, Bureau Valley 4: Madisyn Eikenberry went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Rockets. Korah Hosler pitched a complete game and struck out six.

Amboy 9, West Carroll 3: Amboy out-hit WC 17-6 in the home win. Mallory Bodmer had four singles for the Clippers and pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

Pearl City 16, Forreston 6 (6 inn.): Caroline Bawinkel was 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Cardinals.

Baseball

Amboy 9, Newark 8: The Clippers held on for the road win after leading 4-2 through five innings. Bryson Deery had four RBIs for the Clippers.

Galesburg 6, Sterling 2: Sterling was out-hit 9-5 and struck out 14 times in the road setback.

Bureau Valley 19, AFC 6 (6 inn.): The Storm led 12-2 after two innings in the road win. Aiden Litherland was 3 for 4 with four RBIs.

Annawan-Wethersfield 5, Morrison 3 (8 inn.): The Mustangs fell short at home despite out-hitting the Titans 10-4. Jake Strobbe doubled and knocked in a run for Morrison.

Forreston 15, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Darin Greenfield and Joe Haller had three RBIs for the Cardinals in the road win. Kaden Brown pitched five innings for Forreston.

Galena 11, Eastland 4: The Cougars gave up nine unearned runs in the home loss. Eastland fell short after leading 3-0 through three innings.

Girls soccer

Dixon 4, Sterling 2: The Duchesses (12-6-1) wrapped up the regular season with their eighth win in nine games. Sterling finished the regular season 3-20.