Sterling City Council to purchase fire department alert system, breathing apparatus fill system

The Sterling Fire Department will be getting a new system to alert firefighters when calls come into the station.

The Sterling City Council on Monday approved the purchase of an $89,908 station-alerting system from WESTNET LLC.

“Our building was built in 1969, occupied in 1970, so our speaker system and sound system for the radio that tells us when we have our calls and where we’re going is very antiquated,” Sterling Fire Chief David Northcutt told the City Council.

The new alerting system was included in the fire department’s fiscal 27 budget.

“This will take care of alerting throughout the building for both stations and it goes into every bunk room,” Northcutt said.

The new system will have a panel that will tell firefighters what type of call they are responding to and the address of the call.

The council also accepted a quote from Air One Equipment for $14,745 for a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) fill system for the fire department to replace a 20-year-old fill system.

The new fill station will have the capacity to fill multiple bottles at once and has all the updated safety standards, Northcutt said.

Movie plans presented to council

The council also heard a presentation from Vaibhav Bhatt and Vishal Patel, owners of Sterling Films.

Bhatt, who grew up in Sterling and is a 1996 graduate of Sterling High School, told the council the two are planning to make a movie, titled “Tonight, Tonight,” that takes place in Sterling and follows the activities of a group of teenagers on the night before their high school graduation.

Bhatt has TV experience, having spent 20 years working for Discovery Channel and on a number of nature documentaries.

He said he is in talks with officials from Sterling High School, as well as other groups in the city, about filming at various locations around Sterling. He said he hopes to start filming the movie next summer.

Bhatt also outlined his “Made in Sterling” initiative that would employ high school students from Sterling to promote the film and the city through social media.