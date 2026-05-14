Cruise night is Saturday; farmers market returning to Sublette

A farmers market will make a return to Sublette this summer. (StockSeller_ukr)

A farmers market will make a return to Sublette this summer, and the village will host a cruise night Saturday night, May 16.

Sublette Economic Development Coordinator Don Dinges told the Sublette Village Board that the village will host a weeknight farmers market downtown.

“We didn’t have a good turnout last year, but we have had a lot of inquiries from people wanting to sell at a farmers market in Sublette this year,” Dinges told the board.

Vendors said they prefer weeknights since many surrounding towns have Saturday farmers markets.

“We are going to start on Tuesday, June 16. The market will run from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through mid-September. We’re hoping for a good turnout from vendors and customers,” Dinges said.

The market will be in the vacant downtown lot next to La Fiesta restaurant.

The village will host a cruise night on Saturday, May 16. Dinges said the May 16 date is last-minute, but he is hoping for good attendance, because it doesn’t conflict with the cruise nights of other towns in the area.

The village will host its annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial outside the Ellice Dinges Center. In case of rain, the ceremony will be in the Ellice Dinges Center gym.

Former Illinois state senator and former Lee County Sheriff Tim Bivins will be the guest speaker.

Music on Main will return June 26 and July 3.