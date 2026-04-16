Newman baseball beats Eastland 10-0, cruises to 11th win

Newman’s Jameson Hanlon drives one in the gap to plate two runs against Eastland on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman’s offense has been clicking this season, and one of the biggest strengths of the Comets’ lineup is the depth it has. Their success does not hinge on just a few players.

Six players are batting .316 or better, and Garet Wolfe (.514), Jameson Hanlon (.488) and Ashton Miner (.400) are hitting .400 or better.

It was Hanlon’s turn in Wednesday’s 10-0 win over Eastland to be perfect at the plate as he went 4 for 4 with two doubles, two stolen bases and two RBIs.

“It feels like you can rely on anybody really right now to come through with a hit,” the sophomore said. “Ten runs every game it seems like.

“It feels like if you don’t come up in a big situation, the next guy is going to do it, or the guy before you. It just gives you a sense of relief and confidence.”

Newman’s Garet Wolfe comes in to score during a four-run fourth against Eastland Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Michael Morse, a junior, is hitting .366 this season with a team-high 28 RBIs. He drove in four more on Wednesday, with his two-run double ending the game in the sixth inning.

“We’re playing really consistently,” Morse said. “We’ve been hitting really consistently throughout our order.”

Wolfe had three hits and two RBIs as Newman (11-1) out-hit Eastland 12-3.

Garret Matznick got his first start of the season, going four innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Evan Bushman and Wolfe each pitched an inning.

Newman’s Garret Matznick fires a pitch against Eastland Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and pulled away with four runs in the fourth.

“It’s a fun thing when everyone hits the ball,” Morse said. “The middle of our order has just been raking the ball.”

The Cougars (6-7) dropped a second straight game after winning five straight.

Camron Huber pitched three innings for Eastland, allowing eight runs (five earned) in three innings. Phineas Mullen allowed two runs in two innings. Newman only struck out twice and drew five walks.

Newman coach Kenny Koerner said Matznick stepped up to eat some innings on the mound as he is typically only a relief pitcher.

Hanlon has also put in a lot of work coming into the season to be hitting like he has been.

“He uses the gap so well,” Koerner said. “He’s just really barreling everything up right now, and he’s doing a nice job running out of the box and taking advantage of it to get doubles too.”

He leads the team with 10 doubles and 21 hits.

Koerner said Morse has also improved at the plate.

“He’s worked really hard, and it’s nice to see the results,” Koerner said. “He’s such a strong kid. When he stays back, he can really drive the ball.”

Newman’s infield played well defensively.

“I like the way we competed today,” Koerner said. “I thought we were clean overall in the field.”

Newman’s Garret Matznick fires a pitch against Eastland Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Eastland coach Weston Burkholder said his team was a bit off in the setback.

“Our hardest hit balls were foul, unfortunately” he said. “They pitch well. They just mixed it up well and kept us off balance a little bit.

“They’re a good team. It proves their track record.”

Burkholder said getting the offense on track is key for the team to have success.

“Our offense is our biggest Achilles’ heel,” he said. “We’ve got to keep games close.”