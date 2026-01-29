Dixon man charged with criminal neglect of an elderly person

A Dixon man has been charged with neglecting a person who is 60 or older.

Damian S. Harris, 48, is charged in Lee County with one count of criminal neglect/abuse of an elderly person, a Class 3 felony. It stems from an incident Jan. 2, when Harris failed to provide medical aid despite knowing it was needed and endangered the health and life of a person in his care whom he was living with, court records show.

Harris was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 900 block of Mary Avenue in Dixon by the Dixon Police Department. That day, Harris was processed, given conditional release and ordered to appear in court at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 in front of Lee County Associate Judge Theresa M. Friel-Draper, according to a news release from Dixon police.

The conditions of Harris’s release include that he have no contact with the person he is alleged to have neglected, and he is not allowed within 500 feet of the home he previously shared with that person in Dixon, court records show.

Prosecutors on Monday filed a motion for discovery, which is a routine pretrial process in which both parties exchange information relevant to the case.