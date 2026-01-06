Beyond Trim: Loving lentils

Lentils may be small in size as compared to other beans and legumes, but they pack a lot of nutrition into that little package. They are full of plant protein (second only to soybeans), fiber, vitamins, and minerals and they do not contain saturated fat or cholesterol.

Although better known in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern countries, lentils can be found in most grocery stores in the U.S. alongside other canned and dry beans. There are several varieties available, with brown, green, and red being the most common. There is also a black (sometimes called beluga) lentil available in specialty stores.

I like using dried lentils. While all canned beans are economical, dried beans and lentils are usually less than half the price of canned. One advantage of dried lentils over dried beans is that lentils do not require soaking, and they cook in a lot less time than other forms of dried beans.

Lentils can be used as a side dish or in salads. They can even be used to make taco filling or burger patties but my favorite way to use them is in soups. Everybody should have a good lentil soup recipe on hand so here is one that you can try:

Easy Lentil Soup

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium onion)

2 cups chopped carrots (4 medium)

2 celery stalks, chopped

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoons sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes

¾ cup dry green or brown lentils, rinsed

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon dried thyme

6 cups vegetable broth

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, cumin, salt, and several grinds of pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes, or until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the garlic, tomatoes, lentils, vinegar, thyme, and broth. Cover and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

Studies suggest that regularly eating lentils promotes good health and can reduce your risk of some diseases. Beneficial compounds in lentils can help lower blood pressure (potassium), protect against cancer (polyphenols and anti-oxidants), improve heart health (folate, iron and vitamin B1), and improve gut health (fiber).

Grab a bag of dried lentils the next time you are in the grocery store and give them a try.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.