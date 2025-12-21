Rock Falls women launch ‘Generations Woven’ podcast

The Generations Woven trio, left to right, Judy Randall, Tasha Garcia and Nerina Human, with microphone, give a talk. (Photo Provided By Generations Woven)

Generations Woven is a newly launched podcast and community project created by Tasha Garcia, Judy Randall and Nerina Human.

The three women are from different generations with a shared mission to bring women together through honest conversation, reflection, and connection.

“Judy and I grew up right here in Rock Falls, and Nerina, originally from South Africa, has become a vital part of our local community,” Garcia said. “We’re all passionate about bringing something positive and unique to the Sauk Valley area.”

The podcast has launched and new episodes are scheduled to publish weekly on Sunday night. Each episode features open, real-life discussions centered on identity beyond titles, life transitions, breaking generational patterns and the pivotal moments that shape who women become at different stages of life. It is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@GenerationsWoven.

Alongside the podcast, Generations Woven released a 10-day guided workbook designed to help women slow down, reflect and reconnect with themselves and others. Since the launch, the workbook has already sold dozens of copies, reinforcing the strong response to the project’s message.

The launch was supported by a local in-person community event that brought together women of all ages, highlighting the desire for multi-generational spaces rooted in support, growth, and shared experience. Early engagement has been encouraging, with over 1,000 views across the first three podcast episodes and short videos within days of launch.

Generations Woven is a locally created initiative with plans to continue expanding through podcast episodes, community gatherings, workshops and speaking engagements in 2026. An upcoming free community event, Goals Bingo 2026, is scheduled for Jan. 10 and focuses on helping women set intentional goals in a supportive, multi-generational environment.

For more information go to https://generationswoven.com/.