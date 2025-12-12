Sterling author adds Christmas-themed book to his ‘Mighty Maddie’ children’s series

A Sterling man has released another book in his series that aims to spread awareness about Down Syndrome.

Author Josh Binder’s newest title in the growing Mighty Maddie series – “Mighty Maddie’s Christmas Adventure” – is an inspiring, heart-warming holiday story celebrating courage, kindness and the unique magic that individuals with Down Syndrome bring into the world.

[ Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Brandon Clark interviews children’s book author Josh Binder ]

“Mighty Maddie’s Christmas Adventure” follows Maddie, a joyful young girl with Down Syndrome, and her brother Wesley, as they team up with Santa to help restore the spirit of Christmas after the elves lose their joy.

The book blends cinematic illustrations, warm storytelling and a message of hope that resonates with readers of all ages.

Inspired by a real hero, the character of Mighty Maddie is inspired by Madisyn (“Maddie”) Binder, Josh’s daughter – a real-life warrior whose charm, determination and light have captivated thousands of supporters online. Her big brother Wesley also plays a key role in the story and in the series, reinforcing themes of love, family and inclusion.

“As a dad, I just want to shine light on the magic that Maddie brings to our lives every day, and these books are an opportunity to do so,” said Josh.

“Mighty Maddie’s Christmas Adventure” includes the signature Down Syndrome Playbook, a special feature in every Mighty Maddie title. The playbook highlights fun facts, strengths, abilities and unique qualities of people with Down Syndrome to help children understand and appreciate what makes everyone beautifully different.

This Christmas edition also features an interactive page, allowing kids to engage directly with the story and become part of Maddie’s unforgettable adventure.