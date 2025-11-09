Sterling business damaged when vehicle fire spreads to structure

After dousing the fire with foam, Sterling firefighters Friday, Nov. 7, check the ceiling at 1812 E. Fourth St. for hot spots. (Alex T. Paschal)

A vehicle fire in a service bay damaged a Sterling business Friday, Nov. 7.

The Sterling Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to a structure fire at C&K Undercar Specialists, 1812 E. Fourth St. in Sterling.

According to a news release, crews arrived at the scene to find the vehicle fire had already spread to the structure. The lone occupant of the building was outside the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, according to the release. No one was injured.

The building, which suffered moderate damage according to fire officials, was secured by 1-800-BOARDUP.

The Rock Falls Fire Department, Dixon City Fire Department, as well as Sterling police, Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies, and CGH Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. An additional mutual-aid company from Polo provided backup at Sterling’s station.