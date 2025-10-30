Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sauk Valley

Fire, smoke damage Sterling residence

Generic fire truck image

Fire truck

By Charlene Bielema

A Sterling residence suffered smoke and fire damage after flames broke out about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sterling Fire Department responded at 4:43 p.m. to the reported residential structure fire at 1411 Ave. H in Sterling, according to a news release.

When fire crews arrived five minutes later, they found smoke coming from the chimney of a single-story home. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building before fire crews arrived.

No one was injured. Fire damage was localized to inside and around a washer/dryer, according to the release. The home sustained moderate smoke damage throughout.

Sterling firefighters were assisted by the Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling police and CGH Ambulance Service.

SterlingSterling Fire DepartmentRock Falls Fire DepartmentSterling Police DepartmentSauk Valley Front HeadlinesFire
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.