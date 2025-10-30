Fire, smoke damage Sterling residence

A Sterling residence suffered smoke and fire damage after flames broke out about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sterling Fire Department responded at 4:43 p.m. to the reported residential structure fire at 1411 Ave. H in Sterling, according to a news release.

When fire crews arrived five minutes later, they found smoke coming from the chimney of a single-story home. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building before fire crews arrived.

No one was injured. Fire damage was localized to inside and around a washer/dryer, according to the release. The home sustained moderate smoke damage throughout.

Sterling firefighters were assisted by the Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling police and CGH Ambulance Service.