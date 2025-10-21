Dixon mayor declares Tuesday as ‘Steve Marco Day’ to honor retiring WIXN radio host

FILE: Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes is pictured at a city council meeting March 3, 2025. At the council's Oct. 20 meeting, Hughes read a proclamation declaring Oct. 21, 2025, as a day to honor retiring Shaw Local Radio host Steve Marco. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes declared Tuesday, Oct. 21, to be Steve Marco Day at Monday’s city council meeting.

Marco, host of “The Waking Crew” show on Shaw Local Radio station WIXN AM 1460/FM 95.1, will retire Oct. 31 after 45 years of working as a radio personality on the station. At Monday’s council meeting, Hughes read a proclamation of the day in his honor.

Marco is also the operations manager for that station and two other Shaw Local Radio stations - The Rock 95.7 and River Country 101.7. He also hosts a Shaw Local Radio Podcast called Talk-Line.

Hughes said that he’ll be on Talk-Line Tuesday morning and intends to present the proclamation to Marco.

Since 1980, Marco has earned “a reputation as the voice of Dixon,” Hughes said. “I think it’s important to recognize him. Steve’s done an excellent job for 45 years. He will be missed.”

Marco “truly is the voice of Dixon,” Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss said.

“He’s a voice that truly cares. He’s really invested in our community,” Councilman Mike Venier said.