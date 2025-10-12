Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott eyes the ball against Rock Falls earlier this season. She is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Lauren Abbott

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

Why she was selected: She helped the Panthers go 5-0 to win the Sterling invite. The Panthers have continued to play well after earning their first regional title as a co-op last season. E-P is 29-3 this season and 10-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. Abbott leads the team with 181 kills (3.1 per set), 29 aces and 48 blocks this season. Her .350 hitting percentage also leads the team. She is a University of Wisconsin-Platteville volleyball recruit.

Abbott is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after receiving 359 votes in an online poll. She responded to a Q&A below.

What drew you to volleyball and how did you first get into it?

Abbott: When I was little I was set on being a cheerleader. My parents are both coaches, so they put me in all sports possible to at least try them all out. Volleyball was instantly my favorite.

What do you like about volleyball? Have you learned anything from it?

Abbott: I love volleyball for many reasons, but one my favorite things about the sport is the adrenaline rush and excitement it brings. I love playing with some of my best friends to make memories of a lifetime. One of the biggest lessons volleyball has taught me is failure is a part of growth, and that it does not define you.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year?

Abbott: One of my strengths in volleyball is my ability to see the court. Court vision is super important, seeing how many blockers are in front of you, seeing the open spots on the court. One thing I’ve been working on is running more routes and spreading my offensive tool box. I love running a quick 3 ball but I’m working more on running behind my setter to trick the block.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott hammers a shot against El Paso-Gridley Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, during the class 2A volleyball sectional championship at Bureau Valley High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

What stands out about this year’s team? What are your goals?

Abbott: This team this year has lots of returning starters from last year, so our chemistry clicked very fast. We know the balance between fun and focus, and we all love to win. We have high goals for this year, winning another regional title and going further than we did last year.

What can you say about how the team played after going over a month without a loss?

Abbott: When we lost the two games in our tournament in Oregon, since then we’ve been pushing ourselves to the top. I have no clue what clicked in our minds but we have this edge to us. When we walk in a gym we hold our heads high and we hold ourselves to a high standard.

Any highlights for you so far this season?

Abbott: Some of my highlights have came from big games, such as our most recent game verse Riverdale. My best game so far was in our Oregon tournament against Genoa-Kingston. Against big teams like this, I know I have a job to do, and I make sure I do my job.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Lauren Abbott hammers a shot against Rock Falls on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Abbott: My favorite sports team to watch is the Nebraska volleyball team. My friends and I watched some of the games together and it’s such a great time. My all time favorite player is Andi Jackson from Nebraska. She’s a great role model to look up to.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Abbott: I love lifting weights and being active. I’ve played volleyball, basketball, track, gymnastics and softball. High school started and I only played volleyball and basketball. I lift heavy in spring and light in season. I am involved in National Honor Society as well and I care about my academics just as much as I do sports.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a game?

Abbott: My go-to meal after a game is air-fried chicken nuggets. Very embarrassing, but so good! My favorite restaurant is probably Olive Garden, I love pasta.

Favorite TV show or movie?

Abbott: I recently just started re-watching Grey’s Anatomy, it’s my all-time favorite show. My favorite movie would definitely have to be some sort of Disney princess movie. I am a child at heart and I love anything Disney!

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Abbott: My favorite teacher is probably my choir teacher, Kate Leihsing.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Abbott: I plan to go to UW-Platteville to pursue a nursing career majoring in biology. I also plan to play volleyball and I would like to thank the coaching staff at UW-Platt for all their help and support through the recruiting process. I am so sad my high school season is nearing the end, but I know there are big plans for me in the future.