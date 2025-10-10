A piece of Dixon history: The names behind Dixon’s ‘settler streets’

Col. John Dement (Dement Avenue) was connected to Fort Dixon in 1832 and finally moved here from Galena in 1840 to serve as the Receiver of Public Moneys at the federal land office. He later served four terms as Dixon mayor and was recognized as the founder of Dement Town. (Public domain)

Many cities named their streets after presidents, famous Americans, trees or nearby towns. But Dixon’s north side holds the distinction of having a large number of streets named after early Dixon settlers.

Signs show the intersection of Everett Street and Dement Avenue in Dixon. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

John Dixon was the first settler here in 1830. In 1835, he platted 40 acres on the river’s south bank, bounded by Ottawa, Peoria and Third streets. In 1842, he then surveyed and platted North Dixon, attaching names to the barren streets.

“Father” Dixon himself is probably the one who named the streets. After all, he was the original owner of that land, and he was the one who paid for the plat project.

Honoring the settlers

By naming the streets of North Dixon after other settlers, John Dixon graciously honored other early pioneers who helped him build a thriving village during Dixon’s first decade. Thanks to John Dixon, the names of these settlers are now oft repeated in our daily conversation.

All the settlers of the “settler streets” arrived between 1834 and 1840 during “the great migration,” when many from the east bravely ventured to the Western frontier. Most of these settlers’ names are so distinctive that there is little doubt as to the identity of each one. But for a few of them, we must guess their identity.

Everett and Crawford

Everett Street was certainly named after Dr. Oliver Everett, who arrived as a single man from Massachusetts in 1836. As Dixon’s first doctor, this beloved physician became a close friend of John Dixon and once served as the town’s mayor.

Everett Street was certainly named after Dr. Oliver Everett (pictured) who arrived in Dixon in 1836 as a single man from Massachusetts. As Dixon’s first doctor, this beloved physician became a close friend of John Dixon and once served as the town’s mayor. (Public domain)

Crawford Avenue (then called Crawford Street) was named after Joseph Crawford, who arrived from Pennsylvania in 1835. Elected to serve on the first county board and as the first county surveyor, he surveyed the original plat of Dixon and served three terms as Dixon mayor.

The city changed North Crawford to North Brinton in 1922 to honor Col. William Brinton, a highly regarded mayor who served with distinction from 1911 to 1915. Brinton also lived on that same street in the house that later became the Masonic Temple.

Fellows, McKenney, Dement

Michael Fellows (Fellows Street) settled in Palmyra in the fall of 1834, coming from New Hampshire. He was elected as the first county recorder in 1839, and he helped build the first dam and bridge across the river.

McKenney Street was probably named after Daniel B. McKenney and/or his father, Peter. After arriving from New York in September 1836, they became longtime business leaders in Dixon.

Col. John Dement (Dement Avenue) was connected to Fort Dixon in 1832 and finally moved here from Galena in 1840 to serve as the receiver of public moneys at the federal land office. He later served four terms as Dixon mayor and was recognized as the founder of Dement Town.

Chamberlin, Morgan, Bradshaw

Chamberlin Street was probably named after Cyrus Chamberlin, who arrived here from New York in 1835. He served as a county commissioner in the 1830s and lived many years in the Nachusa and Grand Detour areas.

Harvey Morgan, the likely namesake of Morgan Street, came to Palmyra from Ohio in 1834 and was elected as the first Lee County judge in 1839, when the county was formed.

W. T. Bradshaw (Bradshaw Street) arrived from New York in 1838 and built an impressive home on the slope of Rock River, where the Dixon prison now sits.

Graham, Boardman, Boyd

Graham Street was probably named after Capt. Hugh Graham, “an old gentleman of fine presence and courtly manners.” He came here from New York with a group of wealthy families in 1838.

Isaac Boardman (Boardman Place) also came from New York, arriving in 1837. He opened the first dry-goods store in Dixon, was elected as the first county clerk and married John Dixon’s daughter, Mary, in 1840.

Boyd Street was probably named after Charles S. Boyd, John Dixon’s brother-in-law, who later settled in Princeton. Boyd never lived in Dixon, but he was close to John Dixon. In 1830, Boyd was one of the first settlers to establish a home between Peoria and Galena.

Bowman, Wilkinson, Gilbraith

North Hennepin Avenue was originally Bowman Street, named after Gen. Samuel M. Bowman, who arrived in Dixon from Pennsylvania in 1837 and built the first Lee County courthouse in 1839. He later became a close friend and the chosen historian of Gen. William T. Sherman of Civil War fame.

North Galena was originally known as Wilkinson Street. It was likely named after I. O. Wilkinson or his son, William, who both arrived from New York in 1835 and owned several parcels of land in Dixon. I. O. Wilkinson was elected as a circuit judge in 1851.

North Ottawa was originally Gilbraith Street in honor of Smith Gilbraith, who also came from New York in 1835. As another close friend of John Dixon, he was prominently involved in civic and business affairs in Dixon’s early years.

Dixon’s first generation

All these first-generation settlers arrived between 1834 and 1840. In 1834, Dixon’s population was probably less than 20. But by the U.S. Census of 1840, the village had grown to 725.

These hardworking and respected settlers of the “settler streets” endured a time when life’s comforts and conveniences were few. They blazed the first trails and built the first cabins. By working together, they erected the first schoolhouse, courthouse, churches and businesses, creating an organized civil community in which families could thrive.