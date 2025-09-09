Newman announces Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Newman's Tony Bahrs (5) right, runs the ball while Amboy's Jeff Daniels (89) tries to tackle Bahrs during the first quarter of the Amboy vs. Newman Alumni Football game in Amboy. Bahrs will be inducted to Newman's Hall of Fame this October. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Newman Central Catholic announced its Athletic Hall of Fame Class for 2025, with an induction ceremony to be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the high school gymnasium. All are invited to attend.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reception in the gym with cake, punch and opportunities for photos. Hall of Fame inductees and teams will also be announced at the Newman football game on Saturday, Oct. 4th, against Mercer County at 1 p.m. New members to the group of 147 were selected by the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame Board.

Newman Athletics 2025 Hall of Fame Class

Athlete: Timothy Wilson, Class of 2012 (football, basketball, baseball)

Athlete: Noah McCarty, Class of 2016 (basketball)

Athlete: Madison Koerner, Class of 2019 (volleyball, softball, basketball)

Athlete: Tony Bahrs, Class of 2008 (football, wrestling, track)

Athlete: Patrick Fitzgerald, Class of 1994 (football, baseball, wrestling)

Athlete: Nate Troye, Class of 2005 (football, wrestling)

Athlete: Kyle Ackman, Class of 1994 (football, baseball)

Athlete: Nick Rude, Class of 2013 (track, football, basketball, wrestling)

Coach: Val Gassman, 20-plus years coaching track and cross country

Coach: Jim Nieman, 17 years of coaching football

Coach: Ann Propheter, many years coaching scholastic bowl

Coach: Suzy Lemay, many years of coaching cheer and swim

Teams: 2014 and 2015 scholastic bowl

Team: 2015 softball (fourth at state)

Team: 2018 boys basketball (third at state)

Team: 2019 football (state champion)