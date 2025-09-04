Powerball ticket bought in Rock Falls a $50K winner in Wednesday drawing

Several Illinois Lottery players won big money from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, including the holder of a $50,000 winning ticket bought at a Rock Falls convenience store.

That ticket – one of several winning tickets sold throughout the state – was bought from Casey’s General Store, 1201 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, according to an Illinois Lottery news release.

A $1 million ticket that matched five numbers was purchased at Joe’s Tobacco & Vape in Aurora. Two players won $100,000 after matching four numbers and the Powerball, plus the game’s Power Play feature. Six players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $1.7 billion for the next drawing, set for 9:59 p.m. Saturday night.

If won, it would be the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the third-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. Tickets can be bought in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Retailers receive commission on every ticket sold and a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount on any winning tickets.

The Powerball roll began June 2 and in that time more than 1.3 million winning tickets have been sold and almost $15.7 million in prizes won by Illinois Lottery players.

Also during this Powerball jackpot run from June 2 to Sept. 3, with almost $73.8 million in total ticket sales, the Illinois Lottery will be able to return almost $29.5 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education across the state, according to a news release.