Seniors vs. Crime: Scammers use QR codes too

The FBI issued a warning to the public on July 31, 2025, about a variation of the “brushing” scam. The brushing scam involves criminals associated with online vendors sending out unsolicited packages to random recipients. The crooks then use the recipient’s information to create positive “verified” reviews of the product to boost their sales.

In the most recent variation, these unsolicited parcels of mostly inexpensive merchandise show up without any sender information. But they do include a QR code, or a square barcode. The goal of the sender of these anonymous-looking packages is to prompt curiosity in the recipient, enough to coax them to scan the QR code with their smartphone. That scan will download malware, or malicious software, designed to steal data from the scanning phone.

To protect yourself:

Be skeptical of unexpected parcels containing merchandise you never ordered

Be especially wary of packages without sender information

Never scan a QR code unless you know and trust its origin

QR codes are also a feature in many scams involving victims depositing cash into Bitcoin ATM’s. Scam victims are sent the QR codes and instructed to allow the ATM to scan the code. This allows the ATM to auto-fill the recipient information for the Bitcoin transfer, making stealing the deposited money that much quicker.

Contact Seniors vs. Crime

Let me know about scams, fraud or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 563-242-9211, extension 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.