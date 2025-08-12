Sterling breaks ground on Thomas Park improvements; Morrison’s OSLAD grant falls through

Employees with Stitcher Construction of Erie work on the new parking area at Thomas Park in Sterling on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. The new lot will help alleviate local congestion for the popular pickleball courts. (Alex T. Paschal)

In Sterling, shovels are already in the ground for big park upgrades – but in Morrison, the wait for state grant money continues.

Last year, both cities’ park districts were notified that they were being awarded funding through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, a cost-sharing program between state and local governments for parks and outdoor recreation projects. The program was established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, OSLAD grants are open to units of local government with the authority to develop and maintain public parks, such as park districts and municipalities.

Sterling Park District Executive Director Larry Schuldt said the park district applied for the grant last September, and was notified in December that it received the grant.

“But we didn’t get all of the official paperwork until mid-June, and so we couldn’t start anything until we got that,” Schuldt said.

The Sterling Park District is using the $600,000 OSLAD grant it received to make several improvements to Thomas Park, including the construction of a new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant playground, expanded parking and a fishing platform.

Phase One of the project is already underway with the construction of 21 parking stalls along 12th Avenue. Schuldt said he expects the work to wrap up this week.

“It looks like they’ve just got some more rock to put in and smooth out, level, and then asphalt,” Schuldt said.

Phase Two, set to begin next spring, will overhaul the park’s pickleball courts. Schuldt said at least six courts will be renovated, with the potential for two more if the district can manage the extra cost and construction demands.

Phase Three will bring the construction of a new ADA-compliant playground, a shaded picnic area, renovations to the basketball court and the installation of an accessible fishing pier at the park’s pond. The work is expected to finish over the summer and fall of 2026.

Originally pegged at $700,000 with most costs covered by the OSLAD grant, the project’s price tag has climbed, driven by higher playground equipment costs and the potential addition of two more pickleball courts.

“It’s looking closer to $900,000 now,” Schuldt said.

Morrison

The city of Morrison was expecting to receive $81,500 through the OSLAD grant to help build a new ADA-compliant playground at the Morrison Sports Complex, 315 Bishop Road.

However, Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Jacobs said the city was denied and is now trying for a third time to secure the grant.

He said the city missed out on qualifying points in the following areas:

Habitat/wetland/wildlife protection or enhancements, such as pollinator gardens, bird houses and others.

Incorporation of green technologies, such as solar power for the park.

Diversity of recreation – the project only had one recreational component.

“We still don’t understand because with these points, other cities still received their OSLAD and we didn’t,” Jacobs said.

Applications are scored and prioritized based on statewide outdoor recreation goals in Illinois’ Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. Projects funded through OSLAD must remain dedicated to public outdoor recreation permanently.

Eligible projects range from acquiring land for new or expanded parks to building or renovating playgrounds, sports courts, trails, fishing piers, and other outdoor facilities.